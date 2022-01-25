Multiple Emmy-Award Winning Spoken Word Poet, Author, And Host Boris 'Bluz' Rogers Releases Hip Hop Haiku – A Coffee Table Book That Fuses Original Artwork And Poetry Commemorating Hip Hop Culture

Published in Collaboration with One Crown Entertainment, the Visually Stunning Book Highlights Key Innovators in the World of Contemporary Hip Hop

CHARLOTTE, NC & NEW YORK, NY – January 25, 2022 – As a genre, culture and lifestyle, hip hop is close to 50 years old and, while once considered a passing fad, is now the barometer for pop culture all over the world. Hip hop’s colorful history is not lost on acclaimed spoken word poet Boris ‘Bluz’ Rogers who in his new book, Hip Hop Haiku, delivers a bold and touching ode to hip hop. Released under the publishing arm of One Crown Entertainment (boutique record label and entertainment company), Hip Hop Haiku is an insightful work of creative expression about hip hop’s cultural impactful and collective power.

Written as a series of haikus with accompanying artwork, Rogers was able to pay homage to key individuals who have been instrumental in both pushing the culture forward and introducing hip hop to a wider audience that spans the globe. There are tributes to everyone from The Notorious B.I.G. and Fat Joe to Nipsey Hussle and the Wu-Tang Clan. Each haiku is coupled with original artwork by visual artists that Rogers handpicked himself for their unique eye and considerable creative talent. The book cover was designed by Makayla Binter. The other featured artists include Wolly Vinyl, Deneer Davis, Marcus Kiser, and Tony Wavy.

The idea for Hip Hop Haiku was based on Rogers’ participation in the annual National Poetry Month Writing Challenge, which occurs each April, where people are challenged to write one poem a day for the entire month. In an effort to do something a bit different from the norm, Rogers decided to use his love for hip hop to challenge himself creatively. As a hip hop fan, Rogers took this opportunity to celebrate the culture in poetic form. Haiku is a poem that is three lines long, with five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third line. By applying Haiku to hip hop, Rogers wrote poems about fashion, the language, the artists, the DJs, and more that focused on the culture. This book is characterized by colorful, vibrant words and art created by the artists who are living, working, and thriving in Hip Hop culture.

“Hip Hop Haiku is not simply a book of poetry and art,” explained Rogers. “It is an ode to Hip Hop and its cultural influence, significance, and effect on the world.”

Hip Hop Haiku is guaranteed to be a cherished collector’s item for years to come. It is available for purchase on Amazon or via hiphophaiku.art. Several items from Hip Hop Haiku are also available in the One Crown Fire NFT Collection for purchase on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

About Boris ‘Bluz’ Rogers

Boris ‘Bluz” Rogers, who currently resides in Charlotte, NC, has risen through the ranks of spoken word entertainment. He is a multiple Emmy Award winner, the Director of Creative Engagement for Blumenthal Performing Arts and slam master and coach of SlamCharlotte, the competitive team of poets with whom he led two back-to-back National Poetry Slam victories in 2007, 2008 and a historic third win in 2018. A published author and recording artist, Bluz’s poetry is universal and dismantles social, economic, and ethnic barriers reaching into the heart of the community where he is an active member. Bluz has previously authored two books of poetry (Articulate Slang; and then Tamir – poetry written to the late Tamir Rice that shares snapshots of life that have happened since his tragic death). A celebrated event host and emcee, Bluz has also released three CDs and a mixtape and has performed all over the nation.

About One Crown Entertainment

One Crown is a full-service boutique entertainment company poised to bring you the absolute best in music, cultural arts, film, music, and entertainment. One Crown only represents the exceptional, the “Crème de la Crème” in their respective fields. www.onecrownllc.com

