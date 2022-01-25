Minibeast Official Helps Clients Achieve Life-Changing Health Transformation

Minibeast Official has helped over 100,000 clients achieve their health goals with an 8-week total body transformation challenge.

Minibeast Official is bringing life-changing results to many with its 8-week total body transformation challenge. Since its launch, over 100,000 individuals have transformed their bodies and achieved their fitness goals, many finding the motivation they need to thrive.

The 8-week total body transformation challenge is an all-inclusive, comprehensive program. There’s something for everyone of all fitness levels and goals.

It includes personalized meal plans, product recommendations, and one-on-one coaching and workout sessions with Minibeast Official founder Carriejune Bowlby. As an experienced fitness coach and nutrition specialist, Carriejune uses proven methods that inspire and sets one up for success.

The challenge has three different routines to choose from based on one’s intended goal – shred fat, build muscle, or full-body re-composition. At-home and gym workout options are also included. The routines are supplemented by Minibeast Official’s new application for convenient and interactive access to all workouts and video demonstrations.

Minibeast Official’s challenge emphasizes accountability to help participants take ownership of their progress and stay motivated in their journey. Together with Carriejune and a community of like-minded individuals, participants get the support and the resources they need for a successful and maintainable transformation.

Participants with the best transformation have the chance to win $1,000 cash, Minibeast apparel, and more.

Find more details and sign-up here: https://www.minibeastofficial.com/.

