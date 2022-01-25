Millionaire Monkey Club Launching The Hottest NFT Collection

The Millionaire Monkey Club (MMC) is a private collection consisting of 10,000 unique digital collectibles – Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
All the monkey characters showcase a combination of more than 180+ designed and hand drawn traits. This work of art is then created by the one-of-a-kind algorithm output making each of the NFTs exclusive and exceptional.
The monkeys, along with their individual proof-of-ownerships are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain network and hosted on IPFS.
The MMC are excited and proud to bring their vision to life. To make acquaintances, they are a close-knit group of successful entrepreneurs, technology experts and investors.
The community is strong and rapdily growing. The project is ambitious with their roadmap and have created a community where they have endless opportunities with exchanging knowledge, ideas, making community decisions, collaborations, making connections and building network.
Being a monkey owner or collector gives you an automatic membership to their exclusive community of MMC team and all the proud monkey collectors. Owners and holders get great benefits, rewards and exclusive utilities in $250,000 and more.
In addition, they are giving back towards the world an amount of $50,000 to community chosen charities.
Get yourself whitelisted and take part in their presale launching on February 17th 2022.
Website: https://www.millionairemonkeyclub.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Millionaire Monkey Club
Contact Person: Media Hive
Email: Send Email
Phone: +44(0)2070188193
Country: United Kingdom
Website: http://millionairemonkeyclub.com/
