Shopify 2.0, its Impact on Merchants, and Shift Commerce as the Global Distributed Shopify Hub

Shopify and Shopify Plus are among the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms, allowing businesses to set up an online store to sell online, in-store, and through third-party channels with ease. To date, Shopify has transacted over $200 billion in sales and is trusted by some of the world’s most trusted brands.

Shopify Online Store 2.0 is a considerable investment made by the e-commerce giant to ensure its offering stays ahead of the curve while simplifying daily operations for merchants using the platform.

Shopify has revealed a host of brand-new features and capabilities focusing on best-practice development. The latest Shopify theme is estimated to be 35% faster than current default themes on Shopify. Additionally, Shopify has introduced a broad range of tools to support developers in delivering an improved, consistent, and reliable development service.

The revised user interface and functionality introduced in Shopify 2.0 have streamlined the platform, making it easier to use and saving merchants time to focus on other tasks. Custom sections have paved the way for additional customization options across the site, presenting merchants with an opportunity to create unique experiences for their customers while expanding sales.

The scalability of branded content has been made easier for merchants. Content uploads and tweaks have also been improved through the Metafield functionality. The quicker load times ensure customers are less likely to leave and more likely to return.

Some of the most notable benefits of the Online Store 2.0 include a cleaner UI with richer functionalities; an eclectic selection of custom tabs for additional customization options; improved and faster scalability; vastly enhanced page load times, and seamless content uploads provided by the new Metafield functionality.

The Shopify Online Store 2.0 presents merchants with more opportunities to create a unique online store along with the benefits of enhanced flexibility and ownership. It allows businesses to achieve more success and scale more efficiently and quickly.

Shopify has released complete documentation regarding how merchants can seamlessly migrate to Online Store 2.0. While some themes have numerous codes and variables to consider, Shift Commerce suggests a technical assessment approach. In some cases, migrations may be more beneficial than re-building on Shopify’s Online Store Platform.

Shift Commerce boasts a team of Shopify experts specializing in the store evaluation department, educating merchants, and helping them understand the complexity of the migration process. Shift Commerce offers professional Shopify 2.0 migration services, relocating the online stores of its customers while avoiding business disruptions and potential roadblocks.

Shift Commerce is a global distributed Shopify Hub and Shopify Experts team with collaboration hubs in Vienna, Capetown, and New York City. More information about Shift Commerce and the brand’s services is available on the brand’s official website.

