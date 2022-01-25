Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor Lisa Stern helps women take back control of their mind, body and soul.

The practitioner aims to inspire women to embrace their wellness journey.

Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor Lisa Stern is pleased to offer “The DRESS Method Academy,” designed to assist high-achieving women to go from exhaustion to rejuvenation by nourishing their mind, body, and soul, so they can have the energy to do more of the things they love, available now.

As a certified functional nutrition counselor, Lisa believes that it all starts with health and nutrition to achieve a well-balanced life. From weight gain, lack of energy, bloating, allergies, migraines, negative thoughts, debilitating beliefs, and more, the practitioner encourages women to build a solid foundation with lifestyle modifications to eliminate the “toxins” that may be holding them back.

“By taking charge of our health and nutrition, we take charge of how we feel, what we do, and ultimately, how we LIVE. Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations, Embrace it!”, states Lisa.

With “The DRESS Method”, Lisa supports women to have a clear vision of what is possible for their mind, body, and soul. She guides them on a customized transformational journey so they can experience what is possible for their health and life.

“My expertise is identifying the imbalance in your bodies systems that is preventing you from living a well-balanced life.Using a holistic approach, I show you how to heal your body without diets and medication,” explains Lisa.

With years of experience and after having helped many women achieve their best selves, Lisa’s DRESS Method Academy highlights how “The DRESS Method” can help benefit anyone and everyone.

“After joining a free workshop, that I often offer, a participant, now a client, reached out to me because she saw the opportunity and possibility for transformational change. By going deeper with specific questions, I discovered she suffered from depression, anxiety, painful periods, mood swings, lack of self-confidence, high anxiety, weighed 419 pounds, and was over medicated.”Her desire was to lose the extra weight, be confident, diet and medication-free.

These challenges were preventing her from achieving those outcomes.Through “The DRESS Method,” I was able to show her how to take back control of her life.Since March of 2021, she would tell you she is medication-free, healthier, lost over 100 pounds, has gained back her self-esteem and is more vibrant than ever.She smiles, she is excited, and she is no longer the person she used to be” confirms Lisa.

About Lisa Stern

After spending over 25 years in the corporate world, working in sales and traveling each week, Lisa realized how difficult it was to incorporate healthy habits while being busy on the road. After many years, the practitioner developed hormonal imbalances, including Hashimoto and Hypothyroidism.

The founder of “The DRESS Method Academy” also struggled with weight, confidence, and self-esteem. As a young child, Lisa suffered from a mild hearing loss and by the age of twenty-four, she was completely deaf. She also experienced multiple miscarriages in her young adult life. Through this journey, Lisa learned that food and emotions were toxic to her life and contributed to her ailments.This understanding allowed her to make transformational life changes to overcome her hormonal imbalances.Once she embraced a new lifestyle, she was able to live life to its fullest potential, free of ailments, diets and medications.This inspired Lisa to become a Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor (CFNC) to helps others take back control of their life through “The Dress Method.”

Connect on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Embraceyourwellnessjourney

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/embraceyourwellnessjourney/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisastern/

