Robert Patin of Creative Agency Success Recognized on the Ultimate List of Agency Coaches for 2022

Parakeeto honors Robert Patin of Creative Agency Success on the Ultimate List of Agency Coaches for 2022 in the "Agency Finance, Forecasting, & KPI Management" category.

Creative Agency Success specializes in helping creative agency owners create meaningful, lasting solutions. Their team works closely with agency owners to develop creative and data-driven solutions to enable the sustainable scaling of a business that works for them.

They take a data-driven approach to create strategies for creative agencies. There is no cookie-cutter aspect to what they do. Instead, they work closely with agency owners to figure out what’s going wrong, what’s going right, and what they need to focus on to ensure their agency reaches its full potential.

When asked what winning the award means, Robert Patin said:

“This award truly honors the hard work and dedication of our staff, who ensure every client receives the very best experience and that we overdeliver in every way. When we work with a client, we hold ourselves accountable for everything we do with the client. This means we’re not happy with simply providing advice and leaving clients to their own devices. Instead, we learn everything we can about the agencies we work with, in order to give them the industry best practice – and craft their ‘secret sauce’ so they can become one or the rare few agencies ever make it to $1m+ a year.”

About Robert Patin of Creative Agency Success:

Robert is the Managing Partner and Founder of Creative Agency Success and the Author of the international best-selling book The Agency Blueprint (free copy available here).

His focus is working with clients to manifest their dream business into reality, with a foundational principle that simplicity is best. Through decades of experience working in finance and over a decade working with Creative Agencies he can expertly partner with clients to guide their businesses to achieve their goals.



