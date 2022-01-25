Liberty Limousine LLC takes luxury and comfort a step further with its Fort Myers Limousine & Party Bus rentals

Liberty Limousine LLC has scaled up efforts to provide high-end service no matter the occasion with its Fort Myers Limousine and party bus rentals.
“Whether travelers need an exquisite limousine or a party bus, Liberty Limousine LLC leads the way in offering a solution,” a company representative said. Liberty Limousine LLC offers Limo & Party Bus services in Fort Myers to visitors traveling to Florida, U.S. Its services are available at affordable prices to ensure customers travel in comfort without worrying about the overhead accommodation charges.
Whether guests need a 30-passenger limo bus or just a transfer from the airport, the company offers a solution. Party buses are available for passengers who want to book for 16-24 passengers gatherings.
The bus has room to make drinks and dance with friends. Among the added amenities in all its party buses include flatscreen televisions, coolers with cups and ice, hardwood floors, color-changing lights, a DVD and Blu-ray player, and a loud sound system.
Other amenities that bring ultimate comfort and luxury include cup holders for drinks, very dark tinted windows, a CD player and aux cord, leather seats throughout, and a unique and stunning Bar area.
Meanwhile, Liberty Limousine’s stretch limousines are available for weddings, group activities, bachelor and bachelorette parties, dinner parties, and more.
Liberty Limousine LLC provides an easy online booking system. Customers can book anytime during the day or night through an online booking form. The company’s airport limo services are available 24/7 for added comfort.
The leading US-based company also assures on-time services, ensuring that its chauffeurs reach travelers on time to their desired location right after they make a booking.
Customers can opt for pickup and drop-off services from all Fort Myers airports. Liberty Limousine LLC said its team of professionals is ready to serve guests any time and monitors flight schedules to ensure they do not face discomfort during delayed flights.
Guests can book Party Bus Fort Myers for weddings, birthdays, bachelorette, proms, convections, college events, school dances, concerts, nightclub tours, or homecoming celebrations.
Those who want to learn more about Liberty Limousine LLC and the entire list of services it offers may visit the website for more information.
Media Contact
Company Name: Liberty Limousine LLC
Contact Person: Vilim Marijan
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2392996169
Country: United States
Website: https://www.libertylimofl.com
