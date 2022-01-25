Self-care resolution: How the Yurn Store became a go-to for sustainable wellness products

The Yurn Store, backed by a team of mental health professionals, invites people to take advantage of their cutting-edge and innovative wellness products, purposefully created to enhance each person's unique wellness journey. Not only is the store focused on creating a better 2022, their products may just help get us there!

Yurn Store’s new year releases remind us of the importance of hydration and rest in a healthy self-care routine. Their sustainable wellness series is mindful and stylish. Must-haves from their much-awaited range are – the extremely effective, anxiety-relief weighted blankets, cloud-soft plush duvet covers, all-glass insulating drink tumblers and our personal favourite – the Yurn Smart Hot-Cold insulation thermos bottle with LED temperature display & fresh-infuser.

As if we needed more, Yurn also gives us the perfect reason to shop – “When you shop at Yurn, you may think you are only impulse-buying yourself an instantly-gratifying object you saw on social (well, in their case, a long-lasting, impactful, well-designed product), but you are actually believing and investing in a community of people who represent you at the frontlines by helping those whose mental health was hit the hardest by the pandemic”. Part of the purchases made at Yurn go towards mental health organizations and other small businesses that help support communities; one such partner being Keep It Up! (KIU!). Together, in collaboration with psychologists and counsellors in India and worldwide, they organize activity sessions, psychoeducational sessions, art expression and live sessions to educate youth about mental illness. Yurn and KIU! are helping fight the stigma around mental health and offering support to those struggling as we ebb and flow into a post-pandemic world.

The Yurn Store was created with the intention to fulfill the need of products aiding emotional wellness and healing. The store is committed to expanding their powerful and long-lasting product ranges alongside the unique wellness journey of its patrons.

Founder and Psychotherapist, Shivani Agarwal, shares her hopes of building a community of emotionally aware and self-caring individuals that yearn for high-quality products built from simplicity and sustainability. “Looking at wellness through a lens of abundance has opened up our team to explore new possibilities. It celebrates our lifelong yearning and desire to grow and transform for the better! We “yurn” to create a lifestyle that gives us insight, regeneration, safety, grounding, and as much usability as possible through products and services that help us become the best version of ourselves. We stand for inclusivity of others and ourselves alike – where community, resources, and support belong to everyone regardless of gender expression, intellect, abilities, sexual orientation, race, age, class, or group”.

Here’s to yearning for a better tomorrow, and even better, long-lasting products!

