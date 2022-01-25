BIOLUMA is on a mission to deliver the highest quality, best value health and beauty products

BIOLUMA is living up to its goal of delivering the highest quality, best value health and beauty products for consumers across the globe.

The brand manufactures and distributes its plant-based, hypoallergenic, cruelty free health and beauty products to thousands of customers worldwide. Its range includes an Eyelash Growth Serum, Anti-Aging Cream, Instant Face Lift formula, and Sculpting Gel Cream.

“We’re dedicated to establishing BIOLUMA as a trusted name in the health and beauty space by offering safe, effective, and natural supplements that work. Our focus is on investing in the research and development of innovative health and beauty products,” explains a representative for the brand.

“By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional sciences, beauty, and skincare with the finest ingredients sourced globally, we continue to rise to the challenge of supplying consumers with products that are unsurpassed in quality and value.”

Real people. Real results.

“BIOLUMA is all about helping you feel strong, confident, and bold in your own skin,” adds the representative.

One of the brand’s most popular products is its Eyelash Growth Serum, which is prepared in an FDA certified, GMP compliant facility.

“Our advanced growth formula contains various herbs and antioxidants that safely nourish, regenerate, and boost the growth of eyelashes for dazzling lashes that are fuller, thicker and quite frankly, unforgettable,” continues the representative.

BIOLUMA’s proprietary plant-based formula is dermatologist and ophthalmologist approved, and clinically proven to grow stronger, longer lashes. Being hypoallergenic it won’t irritate the fragile skin around the eye.

“Then there’s our Anti-Aging Cream which is formulated to combat the visible signs of aging like wrinkles, dullness, loss of density, elasticity, firmness, and sagging at the cellular level.”

BIOLUMA’s unique retinol palmitate anti-aging formula maximizes moisture retention to revive, hydrate, and smooth the delicate facial skin. The formula contains a blend of three premium ingredients: Acmella flower extract, Green Tea extract, and Jojoba Seed Oil.

“Experts agree that your skin starts to age around 20 years, meaning it’s never too soon to start an anti-aging regimen to keep your skin looking as young as possible for as long as possible.”

“We want to help our customers to save money, improve their health, reduce any associated risks, and most importantly enjoy using our products,” concludes the BIOLUMA representative.

Conclusion

