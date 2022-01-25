Entrepreneurs at E-commerce Startups Get Huge Leg Up with Surprise Access to Global Marketing Guru

A fast growing investment platform for e-commerce entrepreneurs, Fearless Adventures, has appointed Rachel McDonald as its first President this week. The firm, founded by three nine figure entrepreneurs David Newns, Dominic McGregor and Charlie Yates, hired the former CEO of global ad giant, Dentsu North to accelerate their client partners’ marketing efforts.

McDonald brings a wealth of digital marketing experience from some of the world’s biggest brands, experience that’s normally out of reach for startup entrepreneurs. These are exclusively direct-to-consumer (‘DTC’) e-commerce companies, which receive financial capital, marketing and talent recruitment services from the new investment platform.

The newest of these investees include reality TV star Montana Brown’s sustainable swimwear company, Swim Society, and Pets Purest, a natural pet supplement brand which turned over $8.5m in 2021.

Dominic McGregor, founder and managing partner of Fearless Adventures, said: “Bringing in someone of Rachel’s stature to any business is massively game-changing. We wanted to find a senior leader for Fearless who agrees with our vision for where startup investment and marketing is going in the future. Having been in the industry for 20 years, Rachel has seen it all and agrees with our idea of what’s next. Our list of investees – our partners – is fast expanding, and they’re all in growth mode, so will truly benefit from a leader like Rachel, who brings unmatched credibility and creativity in marketing.”

Rachel McDonald, Fearless Adventures MD, said: “The founders, hugely successful entrepreneurs in their own right, have an incredible vision for the company and so the potential for my role is huge. I get to help accelerate the growth of some of the most exciting entrepreneurs with global ambitions.”

Previously, McDonald was the Managing Director of Dentsu North, the largest agency group outside of London. She managed seven offices in the North of England and Scotland, and a team of more than 800 media, creative, data, and technology specialists, working in digital agencies including Carat, iProspect and Amplifi.

About Fearless Adventures

Started in October 2021, by a trio of the country’s brightest young entrepreneurs, David Newns, Dominic McGregor and Charlie Yates, Fearless Adventures uniquely offers their partners three critically important areas of support: funding, marketing services, and talent. The founders believe this triple threat is the key to fast growth and more successful exits further down the line.

Rachel McDonald bio

As a practitioner with over 20 years experience in media and advertising Rachel credits her success to a relentless focus on client delivery aligned to a people-first culture. She grew up in Cheshire and studied Media & Management at Leeds University, then kick started her marketing career in media in London, worked in Sydney Australia, before returning to the UK.Rachel was appointed Managing Director of Carat Manchester where she was a critical part of the leadership team that doubled PBT during a five-year earn-out. Following a successful four years leading the Carat brand in Manchester – which saw double digit growth year on year and retained and grew many key client relationships, Rachel was promoted to Managing Director of Dentsu North (UK). Rachel is also a Northern Powerhouse Investment Champion and is passionate about supporting the region in which she lives and works.

Media Contact

Company Name: Fearless Adventures

Contact Person: Scot Devine

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://fearlessadventures.co.uk/

