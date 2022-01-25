PYDA Empowers Hundreds of Brands Through Innovative TikTok Digital Marketing

Ambient Fires is an authorized dealer of the fireplace, fire pit, and patio heater products.

Ambient Fires collaborates with some of the most notable names in the industry, including Dimplex, Remii, Amantii, and Touchstone for electric fireplaces; Superior, Real Fyre, Grand Canyon Gas Logs, and empire for ventless gas fireplaces; Anywhere for ethanol fireplaces; Athena, Endless Summer, and Arteflame for outdoor fire products, and Patio Schwank, Ndustria, Radtec, and Infratech for patio heaters.

The brand offers secure shopping, outstanding product quality, and free shipping on all orders within the United States. With an electric catalog of the finest fire pits, fireplaces, patio heaters, and outdoor heating products, Ambient Fires has secured its position as the leading retailer in both indoor and outdoor fire product industries.

Ambient Fires’ menu comprises premium electric fireplaces, affordable outdoor torches, top-tier water vapor fireplaces, and an array of outdoor fire & heat products. The company also offers exquisite mantel packages at highly approachable prices, with the most popular models being Dimplex’s SSE-ST 9040 and Ambient Fires Wooden Mantel W200.

Ambient Fires had partnered with Sezzle and Klarna, ensuring its customers have more flexible payment options:

“Klarna helps you elevate your shopping game. When you choose Klarna at checkout, you’ll get the option to shop now and pay later for your purchase. It’s shopping the way it should be; effortless, safe, and fun.“

As the leading fireplace retailer on US soil, Ambient Fires is committed to its loyal customers, delivering quality service and the finest products. Moreover, the Ambient Fires Affiliate Program offers customers an opportunity to earn considerable amounts of money with minimal effort.

The program offers a 10% commission per sale while the cookies last 30 days. Most products in the brand’s catalog are boutique fireplaces and fire pits, so the lucrative opportunities Ambient Fires Affiliate Program offers are exemplary.

More information about Ambient Fires and the brand’s menu is available on the firm’s official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ambient Fires

Contact Person: Flavian Gicho

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://ambientfires.com

