'Quizzie The Quiz Master' is a New Children's YouTube Sensation Educating Young kids & Toddlers.

‘Quizzie The Quiz Master’ is a Brand New Children’s YouTube Sensation Educating Young Children & Toddlers with his Fun, Unique & Exciting Quizzes Down at Quizzie Cottage. Each Adventure is Packed with Amusing, Engaging & Educational Content with Plenty of Learning Through Play Along the Way.

Quizzie is a big, bold and bright character who is always full of excitement and enthusiasm. With his bright red hair and rainbow striped trousers, kids are instantly drawn to him and his sidekick Rainbow Sparkle, a giant rainbow coloured unicorn. He has a clear passion for educating young children & toddlers through his fun quizzes, all cleverly designed to make the child watching the real star of the show.

Now you may be thinking that a cottage sounds rather small, but Quizzie Cottage is far from it. Quizzie Cottage is a Tardis and once inside becomes a magnificent and magical place with quiz rooms that transport Quizzie and the children watching, all over the world. In each room the children are encouraged to join in and take part, building their confidence whilst testing their memories throughout. There’s singing and rapping, prancing and dancing and plenty of pretend play to get the children up & moving.

Quizzie is loved by the children for his engaging charisma, bright colours and fun personality. The adults love him for encouraging them to use their own imaginations and for the beautifully hidden educational content he is able to teach them masked within the magic of pretend play.

Whether it’s fishing for giant ocean beasts, searching a pirate ship for hidden treasure or even travelling into space… anything is possible when Quizzie The Quiz Master invites you over to his place to do a quiz!

“If you’re not too busy come and join me Quizzie and play my quizzes and games, on the count of three let’s all shout out, each and every one of our names, 1… 2… 3… Quizzie!”

“Now we know all our names & we know why we’re here, let’s smash out a quiz you’ve got nothing to fear, let’s test our memories and let our brains do the bizz, come over to my place and let’s do a quiz!”

Episodes last around 20 mins and always begin and end with his recognizable Quizzie raps!

“Quizzie Cottage is the place to be, if you love quizzes come on down and see. It’s full of quizzes, puzzles and lots of games and we start by shouting out our names. The quiz rooms are amazing and full of fun, but if you hear those bells ringing don’t forget to run, back to Rainbow Sparkle my faithful teddy, cos it means quiz-time is here, and the mystery quiz bag is ready!”

“Come back again soon, bring your friends and your family too, I’m just the Quiz Master, the star of the show is you!”

