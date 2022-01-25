Phil Howard Picks the Brains of the Top 5% of IT Leadership with Dissecting Popular IT Nerds

Dissecting Popular IT Nerds is an American company committed to divulging the best-kept secrets of the most popular IT leaders. Phil Howard, the brand's founder, has launched the podcast and is focused on solving IT challenges and growing the value of IT.

The elite echelon of the world’s most successful people mainly consists of IT geniuses who have forever changed modern-day technologies’ landscape. People such as Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, James Gosling, and Linus Torvalds have changed the world of information technologies in such a magnitude that the combined efforts of the past several centuries pale in comparison.

Dissecting Popular IT Nerds is a podcast founded and hosted by Phil Howard, an IT evangelist with decades of experience in the field, dozens of successful projects, and a heavily acclaimed consulting company.

Phil launched Dissecting Popular IT Nerds podcast to help viewers understand how industry leaders think and how they came to the position where they remain to this day. Although hundreds of IT podcasts are circling above similar topics, Dissecting Popular IT Nerds is unique and revolutionary because it asks hard questions and provides concise, straightforward answers while bringing up ideas that may be perceived as controversial.

While the vast majority of the IT world is laser-focused on leadership being the most impactful element to any business, Phil talked at length about the topic with his guest Cia Hang in the episode “Critical Thinking is More Important.”

“There was a study done about leadership, and they determined that over 30% of successful leaders don’t have any formal leadership training. Technically speaking, you can pick someone randomly from the street, give them a set of scenarios, and they would perform just as effectively as somebody who’s been formally trained as a leader,” said Cia.

Cia Hang, Senior Director of Information Technology at Chapter Aesthetics, talked with Phil Howard about leadership, the keys to success, what makes great leaders successful, the importance of human relationships within brands and companies, and more.

In the episode “Technology is Easy – People are Hard,” Phil talks to his guest Anthony Wheat, Director of Information Technology at Stratus Technologies, about IT leaders having exemplary diplomatic and communication skills.

Each episode of Phil Howard’s podcast is a conversation between IT experts about IT experts, offering an abundance of value to entrepreneurs, businesses owners, and IT enthusiasts alike.

Dissecting Popular IT Nerds podcast introduces a new way of thinking about the IT sphere, businesses, life, and thinking in general. Phil offers solutions to questions most experts are hard-pressed to avoid. Still, he also engages his audience to be self-reliant, confident and compels them to find the answers themselves.

Phil Howard is also a renowned CNSG/AppSmart managing partner and owns a consulting company.

As Phil states, “Aside from interviewing IT leaders, I provide two decades of network and Telecom consulting in the top 1%,” encompassing time-sensitive product research, legacy systems replacement, mobile carrier & device management, custom-fit technology to applications, detailed project management, hands-on training, bandwidth aggregation, and more.

More information about Phil Howard and Dissecting Popular IT Nerds can be found on the brand’s official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dissecting Popular IT Nerds

Contact Person: Phil Howard

Email: Send Email

Phone: 2029034728

Country: United States

Website: https://dissectingpopularitnerds.com

