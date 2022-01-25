SLXchange is transforming the global logistics market through its innovative digital marketplace Providing shippers with the most cost-effective cargo shipping from certified forwarders

SLxchange.com, a leading cargo & logistics exchange digital platform, is transforming the global cargo and logistics market through its innovative portal, enabling shippers to utilize the services of forwarders to handle their cargo safely, timely, and in the most cost-competitive manner.

“Our objective is to create a portal that gets customers and carriers on the same platform while giving options to customers to choose from the numerous carrier services and forwarders, shipping companies & carriers an opportunity to generate more business.” Said Issam Amin, co-founder & CEO, SLxchange.com.

“Our easy-to-use portal coupled with advanced technology help shippers find forwarded who can’t handle their shipment in a most competitive rate.” He added.

Owned and operated by Smart Logistics Solutions, Dubai, SLxchange.com operates globally providing end-to-end solutions on a single portal guaranteeing the privacy of personal data, protection of financial transactions, and strict adherence to customs laws through a global network of forwarders and carriers.

“The global logistics industry is constantly evolving, and SLxchange.com is designed to be a neutral marketplace and provide a mutually beneficial platform that helps shippers find the most qualified & certified freight forwarders along with providing carriers to expand their footprint. It is a truly unique concept.” Said Issam.

