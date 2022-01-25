Everyday Folks Can Now Invest Confidently and Like a Pro with Xantos Labs

Building and managing portfolios for the next generation of investors – without the hassle and confusion.

Investing can be quite intimidating and overwhelming for many people. In the busy world that we live in, the reality is that not everyone has the time and resources to do intensive research for their investments. And that is why Xantos Labs is on a mission to break down these barriers to provide everyday folks access to proven financial tools that can give them confidence in investing and avoid painful trial and error. Following the successful launch of their international support, Xantos Labs is looking forward to adding more portfolio options in the next month or so.

Xantos Labs was born out of frustration for the lack of a premium investment advisory platform for Gen Z and millenials who might not have premium sized checking accounts. “While building our platform, we noticed two things: institutional-quality investing strategies were not accessible to everyday folks, and there are in fact novel approaches to wealth management than status quo passive solutions that rather put your money in over-diversified ETFs and charge active fees,” says the Xantos Labs team.

Their mission is to offer top-notch active investment solutions to the masses through a mobile-first platform that is built with everyday folks in mind. As an SEC-registered adviser, their team of experts thoroughly research and invest in the best companies; they do the work so people don’t have to! And they explain it all along the way.

With Xantos Labs, people can start investing with a low minimum of only $500 – no pesky commissions and $0 performance fees or inactivity fees. More than just managing investments, their team explains it all and always serves clients in their best interest. Onboarding with Xantos Labs is also easy no matter which part of the world a client is in. In fact, setting up an account only takes less than 5 minutes. Xantos Labs currently caters to over 150 countries and even offers fractional trading support.

Another key highlight of Xantos Labs is their multi-currency wallets. Clients can easily transfer funds across borders and exchange it at near interbank rate – the rate at which banks exchange money with each other – without unnecessary barriers and high foreign exchange fees. They support over 30+ major currencies, from GBP, EUR, and USD to HKD and MXN.

Moreover, Xantos Labs clients can have peace of mind, knowing their accounts are protected by the SIPC for up to $500,000. There are no lock-ins either, so they can cancel and close their account anytime.

Interested in exploring this fantastic investing alternative? Learn more about Xantos Labs by visiting their website at http://www.xantoslabs.com/.

Xantos Labs is an SEC-registered investment adviser based in Austin TX. As an investment adviser for everyday folks, their mission is to offer a low minimum, low fee, and premium investing experience so anyone can invest like a pro without having to learn finance jargon. They also strive for exceptional risk-adjusted returns and are committed to being fully transparent and pragmatic in educating their clients about how and what they invest.

