Haloo Automation Equipment Co. Launches New Automatic Vending Machine with Touchscreen for Ease of Use

Finding an affordable, efficient, convenient, and hassle-free snack and drinks vending machine for the office, restaurant, or business can be tricky. There are several choices in the market, and it is difficult to tell the quality of a machine until one starts using it. In most cases, vending machines do not serve their purpose, with some breaking down and others serving frustrating experiences.
Identifying the existing market gap and the need of businesses looking for vending machines, Haloo Automation Equipment Co. has been in the business of designing and manufacturing high-quality vending machines. The company targets businesses of all sizes worldwide and meets their unique needs with quality vending machines. Today, the China-based manufacturer has announced a recent addition to its list of top-notch vending machines – HL-DLY-10C snack & drink automatic vending machine with touchscreen.
The new HL-DLY-10C snack & drink vending machine by Haloo can hold between 360 to 1000 bottles and snacks, six storage drawers, and a 21.5-inch touchscreen display. Owners can use the screen display to play ads which can improve their income. Additionally, the machine comes with an internal modular design that is easy to update, operate, and maintain. Haloo goes a step ahead of the norm among vending machine manufacturers to ensure that its HL-DLY-10C vending machine is equipped with a trolley function to enhance flexible goods selection.
Other features of the Haloo HL-DLY-10C snack & drink automatic vending machine include:
- Double heated glass window with eliminating mist function to clearly select merchandise
- Two lighting bars installed on its sides to attract consumers and create shopping convenience
- Power-off protection
- Cooling system with R134a (cryogen) meets RoHS requirement
- GPRS remote management system
- Remote control system with management software, easy to check information and management in real-time
- Customized language display
As far as custom vending machines go, Haloo has presented companies and businesses that rely on vending machines an excellent device for their activities. The HL-DLY-10C vending machine guarantees high performance, energy conservation, diverse payment methods, and intelligent remote control.
For more information, please visit https://www.haloo-vending.com/hl-dly-10c-snack-drink-automatic-vending-machine-with-21-5inches-touchscreen.
About Haloo Automation Equipment Co. Ltd
Haloo Automation Equipment Co., Ltd is the member unit of APVA, which has focused on vending machines for years. As a drinks and snacks vending machine manufacturer, the company designs and manufactures a full range of vending machines used across various institutions worldwide. Each machine from Haloo has a GPRS remote management monitoring system installed, and it comes with payment gateways supporting coin, bill, mobile wallet, IC card, ID card, QR Code, Apple pay, Samsung pay, and Quick pass.
To learn more, please visit https://www.haloo-vending.com/about-us.
Media Contact
Company Name: Haloo Automation Equipment Co., Ltd
Contact Person: Marisa Jade
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 13809260051
Address:No.27 Industrial Park Dongfu road, Chilingdawei village, Houjie town
City: Dongguan City
State: Guangdong province
Country: China
Website: https://www.haloo-vending.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Haloo Automation Equipment Co. Launches New Automatic Vending Machine with Touchscreen for Ease of Use
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.