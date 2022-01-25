Kenwei Launches New High Speed 16 Head Multi-Head Weigher with New Memory Bucket

The new high speed 16 head multi-head weigher with new memory bucket is designed to be the perfect weighing system for weighing single and two mixed materials, an exceptional choice for brands looking for accurate weighing systems

Every producer knows it is critical to ensure product quality, and that requires having the right weighing system. Accurate and efficient weighing is an essential component of packaging processes, and achieving repeatable and reliable weights is the goal of manufacturers striving for the highest quality.

Guangdong Kenwei is a Chinese-based company leading the race among multihead weigher manufacturers in China by producing highly efficient and precise weighing and packaging systems. Today, the company is thrilled to announce the launch of its High Speed 16 Head Multi-Head Weigher, which comes with a memory bucket.

Over the years, Guangdong Kenwei has relentlessly helped all-sized businesses and companies in the packaging and delivery industry achieve the best weighing systems. The newly launched product by Kenwei is a three layers and 16 heads multi-weigher packing machine that can be used for weighing a single material or two mixed materials. It comes with a memory bucket which increases the probability of weighing combination and improves the accuracy of weighing materials.

Made of a 304 stainless steel frame and food class buckets, the 16 heads Kenwei multihead weigher is suitable for melon seeds, peanuts, nuts, almonds, raisins, candies, pistachios, potato chips, shrimp cracks, dumplings, meatballs, etc. Undoubtedly, Kenwei put in so much mechanical expertise in producing this new multihead weigher. For instance, the central vibrating pan can be used for two kinds of mixed materials, and with an independent main vibrator, users can respectively control the thickness of different materials.

Furthermore, the product comes with a machine case and middle seat integral welding, which significantly enhances the strength of the machine and makes the hopper shorter stable time. Crafted with state-of-the-art materials, Kenwei’s new multihead weigher guarantees the following:

Special load cell with high precision and high standard High speed staggered discharging function to prevent blocking materials Module electric board with intelligent multiple sampling stable mode, making weighing higher New highly integrated modular design, using CAN bus technology Intelligent fault alarm, convenient for maintenance

Businesses of all sizes will find the new 16 head multihead weigher by Kenwei the perfect machine to ensure precise weighing. The company offers worldwide deliveries to the USA, UK, Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.kenweigh.com/high-speed-16-head-multi-head-weigher-with-new-memory-bucket.

