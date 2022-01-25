The Bach Report Dives Into The Drama Of The Famed Bachelor Franchise

January 25th, 2022 – Fresh Ethic Media is pleased to announce that fans of the popular reality TV show, The Bachelor, can tune in to its weekly podcast to listen to reviews of the weekly episodes of the International versions of The Bachelor franchise.
Hosted by Andrew Lindaas and Lindsey Evans of Fresh Ethic Media, the weekly podcast, which the media company has named The Bach Report, examines the drama, comedy, and fun that characterize the international versions of the famed Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise.
“The international versions of the show are such a breath of fresh air. They’re like watching the first few seasons of the American Bachelor, people aren’t there just to get a huge social media following and there’s not as much producer meddling. Especially in Canada, the editors know how ridiculous the show is and they play into the comedy of it all.”
The Bachelor franchise is a group of American reality television dating game shows. The highly successful reality show debuted on March 25, 2002, with The Bachelor whose success resulted in several spin-offs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, and The Bachelor Summer Games. The show achieved global success leading to the creation of many international editions of the shows.
Fans of the show who would love to keep abreast with the weekly rundown can tune into The Bach Report and listen to Andrew Lindaas and Lindsey Evans dive right into the heart of the drama.
