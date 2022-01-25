A Buoyant Mix of Contemporary Jazz and Old-School Funk: Funktastic Players Raise Spirits with Exciting New Album

Encompassing Jazz on the Funky end, Funktastic Players enliven listeners with their seamless mix of rhythms and instrumentation, in new album, "Full Circle".

Led by a smooth lead saxophone and a distinct funky 80’s style, Funktastic Players bring with their enriching musical compositions a unique blend of diverse genres. The group’s stirring new album titled, “Full Circle”, presents listeners with an exciting contemporary take on Jazz, on the Funk end of the spectrum.

Comprising of a range of stunning singles, “Full Circle” includes the tracks, “Run Away from You”, “Summer Winds”, “In My Heart”, among others that provide a stunning and memorable soundscape. Be it Hip Hop elements or instrumentation which is high energy and evoking old-school nostalgia, “Full Circle” is a happening voyage through Jazz.

Denoted by a fun and joyous vibe, Funktastic Players’ newest album is the perfect blend of contemporary Jazz and Old-School Funk. The new album released for listeners on December 1st, 2021, and includes the prowess of lead saxophone player, Marcus H Mitchell. Meanwhile, Kevin Croom and the band’s lead powerhouse, David Williams cover keyboards, and Adrian Norton showcases his unique talents on the bass.

“We are the perfect blend of Gerald Albright and Tribe called Quest. Our music is great for date nights and long summer drives. Our music is real feel-good toe tapping jazz… upbeat and danceable,” says the group regarding their music.

With a driving goal to grow a formidable fan base, Funktastic Players are hoping to become a phenomenon amidst other rising players in Jazz, creating for themselves a distinct persona. Building a brand and a catalog of tunes that people know, respect and pay top dollar to see performed is the key goal of David Williams and the Funktastic Players.

Visit Funktastic Players’ website to check out/download/buy the group’s music and follow the group on social media for updates on new releases. Contact through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.

ABOUT

David Williams started out his musical career as an MC/DJ during the iconic era of Sugar Hill Gang, Kurtis Blow, and Grandmaster Flash. Having spent many of his early years producing rap acts, like all producers from the era, Williams sampled soul, jazz, and funk records from the 70s.

However, his unique musical trajectory was inked by his evolving and growing style and character. With a thirst to re-create his own original soul music, David Williams went beyond just sampling musical compositions. As the years passed by, the talented artist found himself finally free to do the music he always wanted to do and just the way he had in mind. Having worked in the industry his entire adult life for various independent record labels, David Williams was able to understand the driving mantra of “brand before the band”. With the Funktastic Players’ band, Williams is focusing on constructing an immortalized brand image both nationally and internationally. The group released their first CD, ‘Generations’ six years ago and are only moving onwards and upwards.

LINKS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/funktasticplayers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funktasticplayers/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/funkplayer1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjhN7aJbTckG_44wm14Rnlg/videos?view_as=subscriber

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/62Jd4UnqQNTDUMjCxCwgRO

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/csolo-1

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/csolo4?profile_view_source=header_icon_nav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-williams-b7334a87/

Media Contact

Company Name: Funktastic Players

Contact Person: David Williams

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3012211096

City: Springdale

State: Maryland

Country: United States

Website: https://funktasticplayers.hearnow.com/full-circle

