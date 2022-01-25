Flash Sale on SnapFresh Cordless Max Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger

SnapFresh has announced a discounted sale for the Cordless Max Leaf Blower with 70MPH and 100MPH wind speeds with battery and charger. The company is throwing away a 23% discount for a limited time.
The SnapFresh Leaf Blower includes 2 adjustable speeds with 70MPH and 100MPH wind speeds, which can virtually blow away debris, dust and fallen leaves. The blower is powered by a 20V/4.0Ah battery with the ability to charge completely in 2 hours with up to 35 minutes of working time.
The SnapFresh leaf blower is integrated with advanced turbine technology and generator, which can deliver faster wind speed and larger air volume. The 2nd wind speed can crank up to 100MPH and the air output can reach up to 350CFM. The company has upgraded the product with the latest technology to enhance the gardening experience.
The blower measures only 4.4 pounds and is suitable for all ages, including kids. The non-slip handle design reduces the burden to a great extent. The blower can be easily assembled within one minute with the battery and charger. The mission of the company is to simplify people’s lives and the product team is working to improve the functions.
The SnapFresh Leaf Blower is available for $119.99 with an additional 23% discount via Amazon Clip Coupon for a limited time. Grab the blower and enjoy a comfortable cleaning experience amidst the pandemic. The final cart price of $93.49 will be available only until January 30.
Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DGL37RJ
Warranty & VIP Registration: https://snapfresh.afterservice.vip
Amazon Store Website: https://www.amazon.com/snapfresh
Media Contact
Company Name: SnapFresh
Contact Person: George
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-833-635-0955
Country: China
Website: https://snapfreshtools.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.