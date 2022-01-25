Save Big on Liene Wi-Fi Photo Printer – Unbeatable Deal

The COVID-19 cases are rising like wildfires and it’s advisable to perform all office work from within the comforts of the home. Traveling becomes risky during the pandemic, and people spend a long time staying at home. During this special period, Liene brought a Photo Printer to the public, to enable everyone to experience a new era with 4×6″ images straight from its output tray. Liene insists on the philosophy of rephrasing digital photos in a new way to award them more energy and stories. Liene never leaves the quality behind when it is moving forward, all changes always prioritize users’ demands. Let’s elaborate on some awesome features of this innovative photo printer.
Support Wi-Fi Connection
The Liene Photo Printer ships with a built-in WiFi hotspot so it won’t affect the surrounding network. Due to the Wi-Fi connection, the printer provides support for incredibly connecting up to 5 devices at the same time, and there is no damage to the phone port. Digital photos are images only, but physical photos always can empathize with people. Just lying in coach and simply connecting to Liene photo printer via Wi-Fi, you can easily print your photos and keep the memories for yourself.
Compatible with IOS, Android, and Windows
Liene encourages all users to try it out so the major operating systems, IOS and Android, could feel free to print their photos directly from the local album. Even for windows-based devices, the Liene printer could be connected via either Wi-Fi or USB. The designated driver for the USB connection has been included in the user manual.
4-Pass Technology
The Liene Photo Printer produces 4×6″ photos coupled with a 4-pass process technology, which means that the photo paper would be processed four times before it comes out. The longer time the photo goes, the higher quality the photo has. As is shown in the below picture, there are 3 colors of dye and 1 protective layer covered on the photo when the portable photo printer is printing. Also, thermal dye sublimation can get dyes to penetrate the photo paper more deeply so the photo will look more vibrant, and the color won’t be easily damaged. To keep a permanent decent photo quality, a protective layer that is water-resistant and smudge-resistant will be laid when the printing comes to the fourth pass. There are 3 colors of dye and 1 protective layer covered on the photo when the portable photo printer is printing. Also, thermal dye sublimation can get dyes to penetrate the photo paper more deeply so the photo will look more vibrant, and the color won’t be easily damaged.
User-friendly
Everyone would feel sweet when receiving this user-friendly photo printer. Unlike 10 sheets of photo paper included in most other printers’ packages, Liene has 20 sheets of complimentary photo paper, and the cartridge in the package could easily support the printing of 20 sheets of photos. Guess this amount is going to be enough before the ordered replenishment package arrives and so cost-effective.
Discount Information
Not only are the photos printed from the Liene photo printer suitable as gifts, but this smartphone photo printer is a great gift for life itself! The Liene Wi-Fi Photo Printer is currently available for $116.44 with a discount of 20$ against the retail price. Don’t hesitate at this moment, and start the wonderful Liene photo printer printing time!
Get a Liene Photo Printer: https://amzn.to/3mkkuoP
Get a Liene Paper & Cartridge Package: https://amzn.to/3gkZrPs
Official Website: https://global.liene-life.com
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LienePhoto
Media Contact
Company Name: Hannto Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website: https://global.liene-life.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.