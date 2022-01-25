Save Big on Liene Wi-Fi Photo Printer – Unbeatable Deal

The COVID-19 cases are rising like wildfires and it’s advisable to perform all office work from within the comforts of the home. Traveling becomes risky during the pandemic, and people spend a long time staying at home. During this special period, Liene brought a Photo Printer to the public, to enable everyone to experience a new era with 4×6″ images straight from its output tray. Liene insists on the philosophy of rephrasing digital photos in a new way to award them more energy and stories. Liene never leaves the quality behind when it is moving forward, all changes always prioritize users’ demands. Let’s elaborate on some awesome features of this innovative photo printer.

Support Wi-Fi Connection

The Liene Photo Printer ships with a built-in WiFi hotspot so it won’t affect the surrounding network. Due to the Wi-Fi connection, the printer provides support for incredibly connecting up to 5 devices at the same time, and there is no damage to the phone port. Digital photos are images only, but physical photos always can empathize with people. Just lying in coach and simply connecting to Liene photo printer via Wi-Fi, you can easily print your photos and keep the memories for yourself.

Compatible with IOS, Android, and Windows

Liene encourages all users to try it out so the major operating systems, IOS and Android, could feel free to print their photos directly from the local album. Even for windows-based devices, the Liene printer could be connected via either Wi-Fi or USB. The designated driver for the USB connection has been included in the user manual.

4-Pass Technology

The Liene Photo Printer produces 4×6″ photos coupled with a 4-pass process technology, which means that the photo paper would be processed four times before it comes out. The longer time the photo goes, the higher quality the photo has. As is shown in the below picture, there are 3 colors of dye and 1 protective layer covered on the photo when the portable photo printer is printing. Also, thermal dye sublimation can get dyes to penetrate the photo paper more deeply so the photo will look more vibrant, and the color won’t be easily damaged. To keep a permanent decent photo quality, a protective layer that is water-resistant and smudge-resistant will be laid when the printing comes to the fourth pass. There are 3 colors of dye and 1 protective layer covered on the photo when the portable photo printer is printing. Also, thermal dye sublimation can get dyes to penetrate the photo paper more deeply so the photo will look more vibrant, and the color won’t be easily damaged.

User-friendly

Everyone would feel sweet when receiving this user-friendly photo printer. Unlike 10 sheets of photo paper included in most other printers’ packages, Liene has 20 sheets of complimentary photo paper, and the cartridge in the package could easily support the printing of 20 sheets of photos. Guess this amount is going to be enough before the ordered replenishment package arrives and so cost-effective.

Discount Information

Not only are the photos printed from the Liene photo printer suitable as gifts, but this smartphone photo printer is a great gift for life itself! The Liene Wi-Fi Photo Printer is currently available for $116.44 with a discount of 20$ against the retail price. Don’t hesitate at this moment, and start the wonderful Liene photo printer printing time!

