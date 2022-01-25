Joyzis Portable Power Station – Not Just Power the Device, But Power the Joy

Joyzis has revealed special deals for the Portable Power Station products. The discounts are available for both 150Wh and 300Wh power station variants. The 150Wh model provides 110V/120W peak with 4DC and USB outputs. The unit also includes LED for home emergency purposes and is designed using ultra lightweight form factor.

The Joyzis Portable Power Station is integrated with a 150Wh/40500mAh battery coupled with a solid handle for outdoor adventures. The power bank features one AC outlet, 3 USB 5V/2.1A, one USB 5V/3A 9V/2A and four DC 5.5 output ports respectively. The product is designed to supply clean power to smartphones, LED light, laptop, TV, Drone, camera, CPAP and much more.

The Joyzis BS100 power station offers three charging methods such as the 15-24 volt solar panel, AC wall adapter and car charger efficiently. The lights on the top of the power unit displays the remaining power level clearly. The 3 lightning modes like strong light, fast light and SOS mode meets the various requirements.

The modes can be changed by pressing the LED light switch. The embedded safety system provides protection during the charging process against overvoltage, undervoltage, overcurrent, overload, short circuit and overheat. The Joyzis Portable Power Station is available for $179.99 with a discount of $100 via clip coupon.

Joyzis 300Wh

The Joyzis 300Wh 80000mAh power station is a backup solar generator with 70W wireless charging for emergency purposes. The company is offering an additional discount of $130 for a limited time. The Pure Sine Wave solar generator is sufficient to meet various requirements both inside home and for outdoor explorations.

The product offers high conversion rate with low loss. The integrated thick copper coil provides excellent charging efficiency alongside QI wireless quick charging port. The power station includes Quick Charge USB 3.0 port and 60W Type C PD port with 400% faster charge.

The Joyzis 300Wh is capable of delivering power up to 8 devices with 8 output ports. This includes 110V AC output, DC output, wireless charging port, car port, Type-C, quick charge USB 3.0 port, and dual USB ports. The unit is portable because of the 115-degree foldable wave groove handle. The Joyzis 300Wh power station was featured as the Best Portable Power Generator of July 2021. The retail price is listed as $289.99 with an additional $130 discount via Amazon Clip Coupon. The deal will be active only for a limited time.

