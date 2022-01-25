ScratCoin embarks on Crypto World and Be In The Top 50 Cryptos By Next Year

ScratCoin is a Binance Smart Chain-based BEP-20 token. $SCR is preparing to hit the crypto market as the world’s first-ever living token, with plans to climb into the top 50 cryptos quickly.

ScratCoin is a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project is created to establish a strong community foundation and goals, critical building blocks for any token. $SCR is a community-driven project to create an ecosystem for people to interact with and learn more about cryptocurrency and DeFi at their leisure. ScratCoin is a meme project, but it aspires to transcend stereotypes by merging the power of memes with real-world utility for millions of people in need of a secure future.

ScratCoin has capped its sales and transfers to a maximum of 0.5% of the total supply every 24 hours per address to decrease volatility and limit large volume swing trading and whale manipulation. In addition, the project has set a 0.5% buy limit, which means a total supply per transaction with no restrictions on the number of transactions per day.

The platform will use a percentage of ScratCoin for staking rewards, allowing investors to sell or do whatever they choose. The remaining funds will be used to complete the project- reward systems, ad payments, income splits for content authors, system utility, and so on.

$SCR is unique in that it is the first-ever living token. The platform intends to set aside 5% of each transaction for community benefits. Furthermore, the initiative will benefit its token holders because the platform will reward users who keep their tokens in the project. ScratCoin will charge fees for each transaction, with 3% of each transaction being burnt. The platform recognises the value of collaboration and mutual aid, so it has set a goal of donating 1% of each transaction to charity.

ScratCoin is excited to announce the listing of $SCR on PancakeSwap very soon. Users can transfer BNB to their wallet and swap for $Scr on PancakeSwap. For further details and link, visit the website.The platform intends to enter the realm of NFT and surprise its customers with incredible art collections. ScratCoin aspires to create a future ecosystem, which is why it donates to charities regularly and develops games and applications for its users to connect with the platform directly.

ScratCoin is based on the Binance Smart Chain. The BEP-20 token aims to get into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by the end of next year. Follow ScratCoin on Twitter or Telegram or visit the official website here for more information.

