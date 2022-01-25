ScratCoin embarks on Crypto World and Be In The Top 50 Cryptos By Next Year

ScratCoin is a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project is created to establish a strong community foundation and goals, critical building blocks for any token. $SCR is a community-driven project to create an ecosystem for people to interact with and learn more about cryptocurrency and DeFi at their leisure. ScratCoin is a meme project, but it aspires to transcend stereotypes by merging the power of memes with real-world utility for millions of people in need of a secure future.
ScratCoin has capped its sales and transfers to a maximum of 0.5% of the total supply every 24 hours per address to decrease volatility and limit large volume swing trading and whale manipulation. In addition, the project has set a 0.5% buy limit, which means a total supply per transaction with no restrictions on the number of transactions per day.
The platform will use a percentage of ScratCoin for staking rewards, allowing investors to sell or do whatever they choose. The remaining funds will be used to complete the project- reward systems, ad payments, income splits for content authors, system utility, and so on.
$SCR is unique in that it is the first-ever living token. The platform intends to set aside 5% of each transaction for community benefits. Furthermore, the initiative will benefit its token holders because the platform will reward users who keep their tokens in the project. ScratCoin will charge fees for each transaction, with 3% of each transaction being burnt. The platform recognises the value of collaboration and mutual aid, so it has set a goal of donating 1% of each transaction to charity.
ScratCoin is excited to announce the listing of $SCR on PancakeSwap very soon. Users can transfer BNB to their wallet and swap for $Scr on PancakeSwap. For further details and link, visit the website.The platform intends to enter the realm of NFT and surprise its customers with incredible art collections. ScratCoin aspires to create a future ecosystem, which is why it donates to charities regularly and develops games and applications for its users to connect with the platform directly.
ScratCoin is based on the Binance Smart Chain. The BEP-20 token aims to get into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by the end of next year. Follow ScratCoin on Twitter or Telegram or visit the official website here for more information.
Media Contact
Company Name: ScratCoin
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United Arab Emirates
Website: https://scratcoin.finance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.