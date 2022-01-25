Beijing Handian Pharamceutical held an expert seminar about TCM global application in Beijing

Beijing – Last month, Beijing Handian Pharamceutical held an expert seminar about “Application of traditional Chinese medicine under the new situation of global health”. At this meeting, the company invited a number of experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences to discuss the popularization of Chinese medicine and help the international society get through this difficult time.

The seminar first discussed the main reason causes the traditional Chinese medicine hardly used in other countries, which including the complex and rich effects of Chinese herbal medicines, the combination of different herbal medicines is profound and varied, and the methods of cooking are diverse and strict. Then the seminar focused on how to use modern scientific research technology to study Chinese medicine, and standardize and normalize Chinese medicine to make this ancient wisdom benefit the world. And that is what Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical are trying to achieve now.

Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating production, education and research. The company takes “Sincerity of Great Physician” as its core concept. While adhering to the theory of traditional Chinese medicine and inheriting classics of traditional Chinese medicine, it exerts its own scientific research strength and combines modern science and technology to develop a variety of classic Chinese patent medicines, such as Handian HD1 for frailty diseases, Handian HD2 for typhoid, exogenous diseases and influenza, Handian HD3 for digestive system diseases, etc. These medicines come from the classics of traditional Chinese medicine. The company combines the ancient wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine with modern medical technology to make it reborn in a modern society. It is easier to be accepted by more countries and cultures and contribute to social health.

In the future, the company hopes to rely on its own strong scientific research strength to develop more Chinese patent medicine products that are more suitable for European and American physiques and more easily accepted by European and American people. The Handian medical and health platform will also be launched soon, which will share the medical resources of Handian TCM hospitals online to benefit people all around the world.

