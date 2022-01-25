Dr. Vassilia Orfanou is the new CMO of the Gaia-X Association and announces departure from MARCO's EU Affairs Office

Brussels, Belgium – 25 January, 2022 – Dr. Vassilia Orfanou, a renowned expert on global affairs, communications and media diplomacy, is now the CMO lead of the Gaia-X Association, a leading professional association of companies committed to creating open, transparent, and secure data infrastructure across Europe. With this announcement, Dr. Orfanou has also announced her exit from the EU Affairs and Business Development Office of MARCO, a communications consultancy company.
“I am excited to step into this new role to help create an open, transparent, and secure data infrastructure across Europe, and I thank MARCO for our cooperation and work in the field of public relations and communications,” remarked Dr. Vassilia Orfanou. “I am excited to work with Gaia-X on Global affairs and 360 communication to promote a world of independent data ecosystem transparency and globalisation,” she added.
Dr. Orfanou started leading MARCO’s newest office in Brussels in January 2021 and her commitment involved a year-term cooperation to support its work on EU Affairs and winning public procurements in the field. There, she quickly leveraged her extensive expertise providing legal, procurement, financial and communication counsel to institutions across the European Union and helped MARCO strengthen its European Union affairs business with five projects in cooperation with EIB, EEA, DG COMM, DG EAC and EUIPO.
In her new role at Gaia-X, Dr. Orfanou will be responsible for the entire set of marketing, communications, press, video and event discipline, specifically leading the chief marketing line of the CXO level of the association. Her work facilitating cooperation and policy will help establish a data space and cloud computing ecosystem in Europe, the United States, and other global regions. She was chosen for the role based on her reputation as a renowned expert on global affairs, marcomm and diplomacy and years of experience understanding policy officers and their directives at the forefront of many European institutions. She also brings prior involvement with Gaia-X’s over 300 member organisations to the role.
“I see this transition as the next logical step in my career and an exciting new opportunity to facilitate investment in data space ecosystems and cloud computing,” Dr. Orfanou added.
