Just Launched DFW area Texas: The Tratter House – A Physical Home/Location of the First and Only Country Western Themed Content Creator Home Brought by TratterCo.

TratterCo is a group of good ol’ country influencers from across America. Nick, Blake (Bmoe), Caden and Company will be residing in Sachse, Texas DFW area for 60 days creating viral content on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and launching a Podcast.

Confused? What is a TikTok creator house and are there others? This should answer some of your questions: https://fashionmagazine.com/flare/what-is-a-content-house-tiktok/

TikTok launched in China in September 2016 and in 2021, 1 billion people were on the platform and has been downloaded over 3 billion times.

On September 22, 2019 Blake Moore (Bmoe_34) was a heavy equipment operator when before he started to blow up on social media. He started by posting TikTok videos of he and his friends singing and playing guitar. In August 2019 Nick Luciano posted on TikTok and proclaims he is “the most followed cowboy on TikTok. Taking modern trends and showing them that cowboys do it best.” Caden McGuire recently joined the Company after he reached 33 million views while attending a sponsored TratterCo NASCAR event.

Country, ranch and agricultural TikTok creators and Instagram Influencers, Blake Moore from Mt Vernon, IL, Nick Luciano from Saddler, TX and Caden McGuire of Gnadenhutten, OH will be hosting creator and influencer friends from all over the US. These include popular country musicians, professional bull riders, NASCAR drivers, Woodfire & Whiskey chefs and more!

Collab houses are beneficial to influencers in lots of ways. Living together allows for more teamwork, partnering up for live feeds, etc. This in turn means faster follower growth, more engagement and creators can provide emotional support for what can be a grueling career.

“From a management perspective, it’s great,” Jenn Lee added “It just means all the creators will focus on content which in turn builds followers and more brand/sponsorship/event opportunities.

The TratterCo consists of:

Tratter House is sponsored by Maven Messenger. The Maven Messenger app is transforming how people discover, chat and purchase online from their favorite and new brands. You can download Maven and shop with an exclusive discount off your first Maven purchase.

Download the app to redeem: https://apps.shopify.com/maven-messenger?utm_campaign=dclocal&utm_source=newsletter

To sell on Maven, you simply need an ecommerce business that runs on Shopify. TratterCo loves it because they can easily chat with customers and share and sell their products in the conversation.

TikTok generated an estimated $1.9 billion revenue in 2020, a 457% increase year-on-year

TikTok had 837 million monthly active users in Q2 2020 and is expected to reach 1 billion by Q4 2020

In China, TikTok is accessed by over 600 million users daily

TikTok has been downloaded over three billion times

More info: https://www.businessofapps.com/data/tik-tok-statistics/

