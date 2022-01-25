A-Level Chemistry Tuition and A-Level Maths Tuition at TWINS Education in Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya, MY by Qualified Teachers

TWINS Education is an IGCSE and A-Level tuition center in Malaysia with more than seven years of experience in private tutoring aspirants for college admissions abroad. A-level Chemistry and A-level Maths are the latest subjects now taught here.

According to announcements released by TWINS Education and Andy Gan & Chris Gan, this established education center now offers A-Level Chemistry tuition and A-level Maths tuition. A-level tuition subjects already offered at this tuition center include Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Law, and others.

The A-level tuitions for Chemistry and Maths are available online and on-site. The Cambridge International AS and A2 exams for chemistry require thorough preparation. The qualified teachers at TWINS Education provide a thorough grounding through their 1-to-1 A-level Chemistry tuitions.

Apart from A-level training, TWINS Education also provides IGCSE and IELTS tuition. Parents and students can select from a wide variety of subjects that the aspirants wish to excel in.

The teachers address students either one-on-one or in a small group of not more than four students. Each class lasts for two hours, whether in class or offline. Classes are held once or twice a week.

The A-level Maths tuition is meant to train students such that they narrow down the learning outcome gaps for the relevant Cambridge exam. Students can choose from pure mathematics, probability, and stats only or study mechanics with these topics.

All A-level Maths tutors have at least three years of teaching experience and possess a higher qualification degree.

The TWINS Education website is an excellent resource for study materials for students who wish to benefit from question papers and eBooks. These are available free.

IELTS training at the academy is meant for people who wish to study or work in an English-speaking environment. More than 10,000 institutions worldwide accept the IELTS certification as a standard of proficiency.

For more information, go to https://www.twinseducation.com/

Andy Gan & Chris Gan of TWINS Education said, “For IGCSE tuition, we have accounting, business studies, economics, maths, add maths, biology, chemistry, physics, combined science, first language English & second language English. Our A-Level tuition center has accounting, business studies, economics, biology, chemistry & physics.

We accept only lower secondary and upper secondary for Cambridge IGCSE tuition classes. Lower and upper secondary students are commonly known as Year 7 to 9 and Year 10 to 11.

Apart from IGCSE students, we also accept college/university-level students who take Cambridge A-Level. We do not offer classes for primary school students. Depending on the students and our IGCSE & A-Level tutors, the class duration can range from 1.5 hours to 2.0 hours.

We recommend at least 1.5 hours and 2.0 hours for IGCSE and A-Level tuition classes, respectively. If you would like to request a special arrangement, please feel free to contact us. Our personal development pillar for after-school activity covers activities that help our children to consider their aim in life. It helps assess their skills and quality, strengths and weaknesses & goal settings to realize their unlimited potential.

Our children are guaranteed to face various opportunities and challenges as life progresses. Our personal development pillar will help them handle the pressures that come with continuous changes and challenges.”

About the Centre:

Andy Gan and Chris Gan founded TWINS Education. Both are highly qualified, experienced, and respected for their teaching skills in subjects that include accounting and economics. Twins Education offers classroom and online coaching for Cambridge IGCSE / O Level & A-Level exams.

