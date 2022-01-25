Patented Oral Thin Film Drug Delivery Advancements with Applications on Key Health & Beauty Products; Partnered with Super Star Nicole Kidman: CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR)

FDA-Registered, NSF® and cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility.

Patented Techniques Improve Efficacy, Safety, and Patient Experience.

Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Northern Response International.

Patent Approval on CUREfilm Blue™ Technology for ED Treatment.

2nd Quarter Revenue of $2.1 Million, an Increase of Nearly 700% Compared to Q2 2020. Gross Profit Rose 676% to $1.31 Million for the Period.

Jointly Developing CBD and THC Oral Thin Films with Clinical Studies Targeting Veteran Health.

Nicole Kidman, Strategic Business Partner/Global Brand Ambassador and CURR Launch Seratopical Revolution Beauty Line with Ad Campaign.

CURE Pharmaceutical CURR is a fully integrated and progressive drug delivery company. The CURR team has extensive experience formulating and manufacturing OTC products, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medications placing quality and service as its top priorities, earning the trust and respect of customers worldwide.

CURR is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURR delivery technologies include CUREfilm®, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. The CURR proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilm®Blue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilm®Canna (THC and CBD).

As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

Exclusive International Agreement with Leading Canadian Distributor

On December 9th CURR announced its global expansion into Canada by engaging Northern Response International for the exclusive distribution of its entire plant-based, clean Seratopical Revolution® skin care line, which comprises stellar packaging, affordable price points, a proprietary delivery system and the CURR Global Brand Ambassador and international icon Nicole Kidman.

Northern Response International is one of the leading distributors in Canada and will be selling the CURR line through direct-to-consumer channels and major wholesaler/retailers in the Canadian marketplace, positioning Seratopical Revolution as a masstige line. Northern Response is known for building brands in Canada for some of the biggest U.S. health, wellness and beauty consumer product lines including: ProActiv®, Sonicare® Toothbrush, Meaningful Beauty®, and Beach Body to name a few.

“Our leadership as a Canadian distributor is a result of our years of experience, significant sales force, and a unique understanding of Canadian customers including English and French Canadian,” stated Nicole Andani, VP of International Sales and Marketing for Northern Response International. “This gives us an advantage in building a ‘lifetime brand’ versus just a trend that doesn’t have staying power. We are excited to team up with such a quality masstige brand, spearheaded by a global sensation, Nicole Kidman, and backed by the science of Sera Labs. Seratopical is reinventing the skin care and anti-aging category and breathes new life into an important space, particularly as the pandemic has given us a greater understanding of the increased need for self care.”

Patent Approval for CUREfilm Blue™ Technology

On November 16th CURR announced it received an issue notification from the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) stating that U.S. Patent No. 11,179,331 (the ’331 patent) was set to issue on November 23, 2021. The ’331 patent, entitled “Oral Soluble Film Containing Sildenafil Citrate,” covers the CURR product CUREfilm Blue™, an oral soluble film of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra®1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). CURR is seeking approval of this product via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

CUREfilm Blue™ utilizes CURR patented and proprietary fast-dissolving drug delivery platform, known as CUREfilm™, to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sildenafil citrate. By innovating beyond the traditional pharmaceutical delivery of pills and solutions, CURR is advancing this uniquely discrete, convenient and portable oral film product for achieving a better patient experience. The ’331 patent highlights several key aspects of the CUREfilm Blue™, such as a balance of performance characteristics (e.g., fast-dissolving and early onset of action) and physical parameters (e.g., large mass and small thickness), while it can be administered with or without water or beverage.

The global erectile dysfunction drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and reach approximately USD$6.6 billion by 2025 with sildenafil representing a majority of the market, according to a report by QYR Research.

CURR Reports Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Rose Nearly 700% Driven by Sales from Sera Labs Product Lines

On August 17th CURR), announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including the following highlights:

Revenue of $2.1 million reflected an increase of nearly 700% from a year ago

Gross profit rose 676% to $1.31 million compared to 2Q 2020

Net loss from operations of $3.27 million improved substantially compared to a net loss from operations of $13.47 million a year ago

Operational Highlights

Key operational highlights during the second quarter of 2021 and subsequent weeks included:

CURR subsidiary Sera Labs’ announcement that CVS, a leading national drug store chain, will carry the Seratopical Revolution™ Skincare line starting this fall.

CURR manufacturing and research facility secured the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification.

CURR announced successful results from initial clinical trials for its erectile dysfunction product CUREfilm Blue™.

CURR signed an agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company, (BRC), a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license holder, to develop federally compliant cannabis-based medical products using oral thin film (OTF)-based CBD and THC products and conduct clinical studies targeting Veteran health.

Rob Davidson, CURR CEO stated, “During the second quarter, the company executed well on the planned growth of Sera Labs as marked by this quarter’s strong sales as well as by the recently announced agreement with CVS to carry the Seratopical Revolution product line in their stores. On the clinical development front, our agreement with BRC opens up a tremendous opportunity to advance our long-held goal of delivering treatments and solutions to our Veterans using our patented and proprietary OTF delivery platform. The ability to support the science of treating certain ailments with CBD and THC are well documented and we look forward to advancing this important cause.”

Agreement to Develop CBD and THC Oral Thin Films and Conduct Clinical Studies Targeting Veteran Health

On June 10th CURR announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company, (BRC), an active Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license holder, to produce federally-compliant cannabis-based medical products.

Currently, CURR uses its Schedule 1 DEA license for the development of Cannabis (THC) oral film products and other psychoactive substances, and manufactures multiple commercial Cannabidiol (CBD) products in compliance with the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. These products are shelf-stable, feature high bioavailability, and offer multiple taste-masking and flavor solutions.

With this partnership, BRC, which was recently awarded one of the only federal production licenses from the DEA to produce clean, consistent and compliant cannabis for federally approved researchers across the United States, and CURR will pursue the production of cannabis-based finished products inclusive of active raw material. BRC will supply the ingredients and CURR will contribute its formulation development, regulatory, and commercial manufacturing capability, as well as support clinical studies. The partnership will initiate the development of CBD and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oral thin films for CURR clinical studies targeted at advancing veteran health.

Nicole Kidman and CURR Owned Sera Labs Inc., Launch Seratopical Revolution and New Ad Campaign

On June 9th CURR announced a new ad campaign and launch of Seratopical Revolution, a new clean, plant-based, technologically advanced, anti-aging, ‘revolutionary,’ beauty line.

The CURR line touts 11 luxurious products which are all are made in the U.S., available at accessible pricing, and are designed to make you feel more youthful and hydrated from head to toe. Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Sera Labs’ strategic business partner and global brand ambassador, collaborated with Sera Labs to design the Loving Hands Essential Oil, Indulgence Brown Sugar Scrub, Harmony Face & Neck Toner, and Gleaming for the ultimate brightening glow. The full line of products can be seen at Seratopicalrevolution.com.

“I really wanted to create something that was meaningful to me and that I knew people would genuinely enjoy,” said Kidman, CURR Seratopical strategic business partner and global brand ambassador. “These products are personal to me from the scent to the texture. I am so excited to share them with the world and hope everyone loves them as much as we do.”

Seratopical Revolution marries nature and science into one clean and nourishing line of beauty products. The line’s PꝫP complex, developed by CURR, drives natural, plant-based ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin by utilizing a proprietary tri-peptide delivery system. Unlike other companies that use alcohol as a delivery system, which is incredibly drying to the skin, Seratopical Revolution’s natural oil and surfactant delivery systems are efficacious and offer almost immediate results.

For more information on CURE Pharmaceutical CURR visit: www.curepharmaceutical.com and www.Seralabshealth.com

The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

DISCLAIMER:

FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Company Name: CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (805) 824-0410

Address:1620 Beacon Place

City: Oxnard

State: CA 93033

Country: United States

Website: https://www.curepharmaceutical.com/

