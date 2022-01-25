Limo Hire Perth by Wicked Limousines for Weddings, Parties, Corporate Events, Wine Tours, and More with Top-Class Service

According to announcements released by Wicked Limousines and Rick Coppola, this business’s limo hire Perth service is among the best in the city. Customers can visit the company’s website to choose from 12 limousines for weddings, kid’s parties, corporate events, buck parties, hen parties, and wine tours.
The Range Rover limousine offered by this Perth limousine hire company is the only one available in the city. With its classic styling and sophisticated looks, this vehicle appeals to all weddings. It seats 12 in spacious luxury and is the ideal choice for those who wish to attract attention for all the right reasons. The push of a button transforms this vehicle into the perfect ride for a Saturday night out with friends.
Wicked Limousines makes an excellent choice as a transporter to and from school balls. The experience for the guests begins from the moment they step into any of the chosen limousines – Chrysler, Audi, Hummer, or the school bus.
The chauffeur drives the entourage to some of the best locations in the city for a photoshoot. The drive includes complimentary soft drinks and water. The dance floor, LCD screen, and state-of-the-art sound system set the mood for the party. The pink Hummer is popular with boys and girls who wish to arrive together at the venue.
Wicked Limousines is a popular choice for parents who want to give their kids a unique experience on their birthdays. This business’s stretch limo hire service is an affordable way to provide children and their friends a lively experience that includes music, snacks, and a great ride in comfort.
For more information, go to https://www.wickedlimos.net.au/
Rick Coppola of Wicked Limousines said, “We have a great selection of limos and wedding cars in Perth, all of which are meticulously maintained and equipped with everything you could need for your big day. Your wedding will be the most important occasion in your life, and we provide expert wedding car transport options and solutions for luxury transport of the bride and groom, the bridal party, as well as family and friends. We want to help you ensure that it is full of happy memories and special moments, which is why we only use the very best vehicles and drivers in the city.
“Whether you would like to make a grand entrance in a super-stretch Hummer or glide elegantly up to the doors of the church in a classic white Chrysler limousine or the brand new Audi Limousine Q7 model, we can make your dreams come true: our fleet of wedding vehicles in Perth includes a variety of fully-loaded limos and cars, with features such as LCD screens, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and well-stocked bars.
“If you are looking for the most luxurious mode of transport possible for your special day, you have most definitely come to the right place – Wedding Limousine hire. From the moment your transportation arrives to collect you in the morning, right up until you are safely delivered to your reception venue after the wedding ceremony, your driver will make sure that you travel in style and comfort.”
About the Company:
Wicked Limousines is one of Perth’s oldest limo services providers. It offers the largest fleet of limousines to choose from and delivers through its customer service an experience that its competitors cannot. The business has been branded by satisfied customers as the best choice in the city for unparalleled luxury at affordable rates.
Media Contact
Company Name: Wicked Limousines
Contact Person: Rick Coppola
Email: Send Email
Phone: 0412 956 936
Address:58A Resource Way
City: Malaga
State: Western Australia 6090
Country: Australia
Website: https://www.wickedlimos.net.au/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.