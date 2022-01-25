Limo Hire Perth by Wicked Limousines for Weddings, Parties, Corporate Events, Wine Tours, and More with Top-Class Service

For more than 15 years, Wicked Limousines has provided Perth, AU, with luxurious rides for special occasions. It offers the only Range Rover limousine in Perth. Customers can choose from 12 limousines, including Hummers, SUVs, and Chryslers.

According to announcements released by Wicked Limousines and Rick Coppola, this business’s limo hire Perth service is among the best in the city. Customers can visit the company’s website to choose from 12 limousines for weddings, kid’s parties, corporate events, buck parties, hen parties, and wine tours.

The Range Rover limousine offered by this Perth limousine hire company is the only one available in the city. With its classic styling and sophisticated looks, this vehicle appeals to all weddings. It seats 12 in spacious luxury and is the ideal choice for those who wish to attract attention for all the right reasons. The push of a button transforms this vehicle into the perfect ride for a Saturday night out with friends.

Wicked Limousines makes an excellent choice as a transporter to and from school balls. The experience for the guests begins from the moment they step into any of the chosen limousines – Chrysler, Audi, Hummer, or the school bus.

The chauffeur drives the entourage to some of the best locations in the city for a photoshoot. The drive includes complimentary soft drinks and water. The dance floor, LCD screen, and state-of-the-art sound system set the mood for the party. The pink Hummer is popular with boys and girls who wish to arrive together at the venue.

Wicked Limousines is a popular choice for parents who want to give their kids a unique experience on their birthdays. This business’s stretch limo hire service is an affordable way to provide children and their friends a lively experience that includes music, snacks, and a great ride in comfort.

Rick Coppola of Wicked Limousines said, “We have a great selection of limos and wedding cars in Perth, all of which are meticulously maintained and equipped with everything you could need for your big day. Your wedding will be the most important occasion in your life, and we provide expert wedding car transport options and solutions for luxury transport of the bride and groom, the bridal party, as well as family and friends. We want to help you ensure that it is full of happy memories and special moments, which is why we only use the very best vehicles and drivers in the city.

“Whether you would like to make a grand entrance in a super-stretch Hummer or glide elegantly up to the doors of the church in a classic white Chrysler limousine or the brand new Audi Limousine Q7 model, we can make your dreams come true: our fleet of wedding vehicles in Perth includes a variety of fully-loaded limos and cars, with features such as LCD screens, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and well-stocked bars.

“If you are looking for the most luxurious mode of transport possible for your special day, you have most definitely come to the right place – Wedding Limousine hire. From the moment your transportation arrives to collect you in the morning, right up until you are safely delivered to your reception venue after the wedding ceremony, your driver will make sure that you travel in style and comfort.”

Wicked Limousines is one of Perth’s oldest limo services providers. It offers the largest fleet of limousines to choose from and delivers through its customer service an experience that its competitors cannot. The business has been branded by satisfied customers as the best choice in the city for unparalleled luxury at affordable rates.

