Start Building Wealth With Optimum Treasury DAO

The future of digital art investing and virtual assets?
In 2021, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) took the crypto world by storm – we saw digital art such as pieces from the CryptoPnks, or Bored Ape Yacht Club collections sell for six, or even seven-figures as NFT’s. But what if you cant afford that, yet still want to own one? Read on to find out how fractionalised NFT’s can help.
Generally, an NFT can’t be duplicated, nor copied, which poses serious limitations in terms of accessibility-the everyday investor can rarley get in. However with tokenization, the owner of an NFT can decide to create othe tokens specifically to represent a certain amount of ownership in his NFT. As an example, if Bob owns a CryptoPunk, he could mint 10 new crypto tokens, and assign each 10% ownership of his CryptoPunk NFT. Hense, if the value of this NFT is $1,000, then each of the newly created tokens will be worth $100.
As we saw in the example, Bob split up his NFT to newly minted crypto tokens. This way bob can sell only a portion of his NFT’s ownership, while other smaller investors can buy in for only $100 instead of the total $1,000. A true win win situation. This is exaclty how Optimum Treasury’s fractionlised NFT (F-NFT’s) land auctions will pave the way for a more affordable digital assets market, where everyone can invest at their own level. NFT’s completely disrupted the digital art world, offering innovative ways of trading, and investing, for anyone who can afford thier hefty prices. However fractionalised NFT’s could provide access to this relatively exclusive market for the masses, bringing the future right onto your doorstep. The only question is: will you take the opportunity?
Fractionlised NFT’s have a standing in the recent popularised metaverse realm as well-many of the most desirable metaverses, like sandbox use a form of fractionalised NFT’s to sell plots of land and property. This method is also used to by other leading metaverses such as decentraland etc. One of Optimum Teasury’s main goals is to make virtual land ownership more attainable for eveyone with Optimum Treasury fractional land auctions. Here plots will be auctioned to the users of the platform creating more digital land owners in the space. Gone are the days when players needed to pay tens of thousands to get started with digital land/property trading and investing. With fractionlised NFT’s in the form of virtual land anyone can get started with a relatively low barrier of entry, and enjoy the benifits of such virtual realities.
Optimum Treasury runs with a DAO system that allows users to vote on decisions and take part in shaping the future of the project. They boast giving out upto 90,000% apy staking rewards with thier DAO not to mention separate rewards and exclusive staking for all NFT holders. This project will be backed with crypto currencies such as, USDC, ETH, MATIC.
To find out more you can check them out at www.optimum.cash where you can find a thorough breakdown on all the exciting things they have coming. Minting starts soon and most of the action, updates will go down in thier discord group which you can find the link to on the website, so be ready for this one.
Media Contact
Company Name: Optimum.cash
Contact Person: Josh Taylor
Email: Send Email
Phone: +4477100321110
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://optimum.cash/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Start Building Wealth With Optimum Treasury DAO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.