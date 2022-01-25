St. Mark's Education Group's 25th Year – Celebrating Silver Jubilee with New Initiative Vaekke

St. Mark’s Education Group celebrating its 25th year of success and growth with its initiative Vaekke EYFS, A pioneering EQ-centric Device-Free preschool program

Bye, Bye to Devices, Boxes & Online Learning for Pre-School Children!

Launch of a First Of It’s Kind, Device-Free, Daily Activity, EQ Centric, Parent-Child Pre-School Program.

The St. Mark’s Education Group is excited to announce the launch of VAEKKE, a Pre-School program, to address the growing need for Device-Free learning at a Foundation Level and provide Parents with a comprehensive support system to address the Early Year Foundation Development of their Children.

The development and launch of Vaekke is a culmination of St. Mark’s Education Group’s over 2 decades of experience in providing innovative, Foundation & Kindergarten Education and is part of the Outreach Initiative to mark the 25 year anniversary of the Group. VAEKKE propels the natural development of a child within a Family Environment, using Real World materials available at home and focuses on the most important element – the “Parent-Child” Emotional Connection and Relationship.

VAEKKE is an initiative from the St. Mark’s Education Group, founded in 1997, by the Late Ms. Maureen Fernandez, an educationist with 50+ years of experience in Foundation Level Education. St. Mark’s focuses on Innovative Educational Approaches that nurture and develop the unique Character, Intellect, and Skills of Children and bring out the best in them to meet the evolving challenges of School and Life.

