Bye, Bye to Devices, Boxes & Online Learning for Pre-School Children!
Launch of a First Of It’s Kind, Device-Free, Daily Activity, EQ Centric, Parent-Child Pre-School Program.
The St. Mark’s Education Group is excited to announce the launch of VAEKKE, a Pre-School program, to address the growing need for Device-Free learning at a Foundation Level and provide Parents with a comprehensive support system to address the Early Year Foundation Development of their Children.
The development and launch of Vaekke is a culmination of St. Mark’s Education Group’s over 2 decades of experience in providing innovative, Foundation & Kindergarten Education and is part of the Outreach Initiative to mark the 25 year anniversary of the Group. VAEKKE propels the natural development of a child within a Family Environment, using Real World materials available at home and focuses on the most important element – the “Parent-Child” Emotional Connection and Relationship.
VAEKKE is an initiative from the St. Mark’s Education Group, founded in 1997, by the Late Ms. Maureen Fernandez, an educationist with 50+ years of experience in Foundation Level Education. St. Mark’s focuses on Innovative Educational Approaches that nurture and develop the unique Character, Intellect, and Skills of Children and bring out the best in them to meet the evolving challenges of School and Life.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
Media Contact
Company Name: Vaekke EYFS Pvt. Ltd.
Contact Person: Priya Kenneth
Email: Send Email
Phone: 9526126622
Address:No.213, 2nd Floor, Ramanashree Arcade No.18, M.G Road
City: Bangalore
State: Karnataka
Country: India
Website: vaekkeeyfs.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: St. Mark\’s Education Group's 25th Year – Celebrating Silver Jubilee with New Initiative Vaekke
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.