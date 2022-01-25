STOGA Launches New Full-Function PS4 Wireless Controller – Mecha Series-Red

Over the years, STOGA has been positioned as an impressive producer and supplier of high-quality gaming accessories. They have become the choice destination for gamers, both professionals and hobbyists looking to get uniquely designed and high-performance gaming accessories around the world. Today, the China-based Gaming Accessories Company is thrilled to announce it has added a new revolutionary product to the world of PS4 wireless controllers with its Mecha Series-Red PS4 controller.
The Mecha Series-Red wireless controller for PS4 is equipped to offer the best gaming experience when playing on PS4. It has an excellent ergonomic design and comes with full functionality and precision control to give gamers complete control over the game. STOGA has designed this PS4 controller with a highly sensitive analog stick, ultra-responsive Pro Tact switches, 8-way directional pad with clear-click feeling, four advanced gaming buttons, and much more.
If aesthetics and beauty were a thing, it would be this new STOGA wireless controller for PS4. The controller also has breathing LED lights and shocking boot sound and lighting. It is a complete masterpiece from design to performance and durability. STOGA is a global brand and allows orders from the USA, UK, North America, Europe, Asia, and even Africa.
For a chance to redefine gaming and enjoy a competitive advantage, please visit https://stoga.me/product/stoga-wireless-controller-for-ps4mecha-series-red/ to order one of STOGA’s Mecha Series-Red wireless controllers for PS4.
About STOGA
STOGA Cooperation is a global innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers. It offers superior accessories and customizable gaming controllers for consoles and PCs and is chosen by plenty of professional gamers and casual gamers. The company focuses on the needs of its customers to build the most innovative and excellent controllers to help them become the best players they can be.
For more information, please visit http://www.stoga.me/about-us/. Connect with the company via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen STOGA Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Huimin Jin
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 147 7643 0271
Country: United States
Website: http://www.stoga.me/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: STOGA Launches New Full-Function PS4 Wireless Controller – Mecha Series-Red
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.