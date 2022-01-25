Drama NFT Series Is Bringing Over 10000 Algorithm Generated Digital Art Collections

X Hong’s Drama NFT Series consists of 10000 algorithm-generated digital art collections.

NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens aim to lock the value of digital properties. This has caused much uproar in the music and art industry globally. They are now being expanded into the more traditional spheres of media.

Drama NFT series also caters to customers’ growing need for digital intellectual properties. This series consists of 10000 pieces of algorithmically generated digital collectibles. These can be used as digital identities by users to access the X-Hong art collection.

Drama NFT project has been jointly initiated by Metaverse Designer Toy Art Company of X Hong and MOROZ. Drama NFT Series consists of algorithm-generated digital art collections and has a land transaction voucher that is applicable in the digital world of X Hong in the future.

Different Drama has unique features. This can help unlock digital world application permits for the user and release updated products with the top brands of the world.

Founder of Drama NFT Series X Hong has been awarded different awards like Los Angeles Mayor Prize Winner, The 2nd (Hong Kong) Global Chinese Outstanding Youth Winner America Master Prize Winner, Honorary Award of United States Congress Chinese Artists, and many more.

X Hong, the founder of Drama NFT Series, shares his vision about the series. He said, “Digital arts like the boom in NFTs can bring about life-changing experiences for the artists. It will lead every artist to understand their full potential. The artists were motivated by a belief that they would create an amazing digital collection. They will also be able to fulfill their artistic dreams or open a door and enter the exciting world of metaverse”.

About Drama NFT:

