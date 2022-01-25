Iskedez Solutions Introduces Its Latest AI-Powered Features For Air Freight Operation

Dubai, UAE – January 25, 2022 – Iskedez AFO 230 is a critical piece of logistics software in this case. Customers have total control over their shipments when using the air freight forwarding software from Iskedez Solutions. Cutting-edge software and control systems are essential in today’s environment, where data reigns supreme in the air freight business. As a result, air freight operations will become more efficient with the deployment of this user-friendly technology.
Iskedez Solutions provides solutions to large logistics and trade companies that assist them in simplifying their internal business processes. Iskedez Solutions team of engineers, testers, and designers can provide a comprehensive logistics software solution for any freight forwarder.
All shipments can be handled easily with AFO 230: air waybills may be divided into separate documents, storage and transportation to the destination can be reserved directly from the software, and shipments can be tracked during the whole process. In addition to the receiver, sender, size, weight, and carrier, you can register and maintain any other relevant information about a shipment’s contents.
A consumer who uses this program will always be able to see exactly what they’ve spent and what they’ve earned. Small, medium, or large companies may all benefit from the firm’s assistance in installing cutting-edge transportation management software for the logistics business. The company’s software development staff may be able to assist with this.
About Iskedez Solutions:
Iskedez Solutions provides several solutions to assist big logistics and trade organizations in managing their internal business processes. The software developers at Iskedez Solutions can meet clients’ needs with varying levels of complexity.
