UK Wedding Venues Turn to Startup Sonas to Manage Mounting Backlog

Venues seek tech solutions to catch up with covid-related wedding postponements

LONDON – As engaged couples begin the year, many of them are eager to finally get married but some of them have been waiting longer than others. Even before the summer of 2021, the number of postponed weddings due to the onset of COVID-19 was running into the hundreds of thousands. This wedding backlog has only grown since then and most were pushed to 2022 due to seasonal preferences and doubts about when the pandemic would end. For this reason, wedding venues are now dealing with mounting pressure and an unprecedented backlog of weddings.

There are an average of 280,000 weddings each year in the UK. A high proportion of these have been cancelled or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to these postponed weddings, venues still have to accommodate this year’s batch of ready to wed couples. In total an estimated 800,000 weddings are due to take place within 24 months of a full resumption of trading for the industry. With many wedding businesses in debt or keen to make up revenue shortfall, many of them are turning to tech ahead of their busiest ever year.

Sonas – a powerful CRM platform for wedding venues is one of the grateful beneficiaries of this situation. The software was conceived long before the pandemic to help wedding venues operate more efficiently. Sonas replaces disparate apps with an all-in-one system covering day to day accounting, marketing and communication needs as well as a portal for bride and grooms.

“We never intended to design a pandemic backlog solution,” says Sonas co-founder Mark Lynch. “Our goal has always been simply to help wedding venues manage their precious time and resources in the most intelligent way possible and we use tech as an enabler. What the pandemic backlog has done is accentuate some of the problems our software is designed to fix. In particular, how to consistently run magical weddings under strict time, financial and spatial constraints. We’re seeing pent up demand with wedding venues committed to offering all these couples the best experience for their big day but in many cases struggling with the operational implications behind the scenes. We’re here to offer our clients the tools they need to host one flawless wedding after another.”

The sudden wedding backlog is part of a broader post-pandemic trend expected to benefit companies like Sonas that are well placed to deal with the situation’s unique dynamics. The subscription-based startup offers a suite of features designed specifically for wedding venues and hopes this will be the selling point to further fuel their growth. The team claims to have designed Sonas to meet sectorially specific needs and counts this as the key reason for a growing client list being onboarded across the UK.

While there is already a wide variety of event management apps and tools on the market, Sonas stands out because of its superior customisation and deeper understanding of the wedding industry. As a skilled computer programmer, Mark and co-founder Richard Lynch have built Sonas up into one of the most complete wedding management solutions on the market. The Sonas team partnered closely with wedding venue owners to build this solution from scratch. This, combined with the fact that they are exclusively focused on the wedding sector, has put them in the perfect position to steal market share from generic software.

As wedding venues tackle the backlog of ceremonies delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll need more help and more manpower than ever before. More of these businesses are turning to software solutions like Sonas to efficiently address the challenge ahead. 2022 brings a ray of hope for engaged couples waiting to tie the knot in style and wedding venues are leaning on tech to guide them through a bumper year.

About Sonas

Sonas is an all-in-one venue management software built in partnership with wedding venue owners. The platform offers essential tools for marketing, accounting, supplier management and couple management, all in one place.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sonas

Contact Person: Pierre Larose

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.sonas.events

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: UK Wedding Venues Turn to Startup Sonas to Manage Mounting Backlog