Solea Medical Spa & Beauty Lounge Introduces Floatation Therapy

Solea Medical Spa & Beauty Lounge in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, has introduced the newest and most advanced technology in therapeutic spa treatments: the Solea Floatation Therapy. This revolutionary treatment encapsulates the benefits of hydrotherapy by combining the use of a unique floating bed with the power of water and Epsom salts, also known as magnesium sulphate, to relax and rejuvenate the body. The therapy is a safe and effective treatment for stress, anxiety, pain, and insomnia.

The treatment technique involves stepping into a dark watertight, soundproof float tank. This container is half-filled with magnesium-sulphate-infused water that is heated to the person’s skin temperature. Since the body and water temperature are at the same level, the body is placed in a state where there is no sensation of temperature change. Hence, it becomes easy for the body to shut out external stimuli and relax.

With the magnesium sulphate in the water present in the float tank, a person can be able to focus on the experience of being in the body without having to worry about drowning. The duration of the therapy session might range from 45 to 90 minutes. Individuals who are apprehensive about staying in the dark can leave the tank enclosure open. Floatation therapy has both mental, emotional, and physical benefits.

The emotional advantages of floating therapy include a sense of being in the present moment and the ability to let go of stress and anxiety. By doing so, the treatment relieves depression. People who undergo this therapy experience increased mental clarity, creativity, and focus. Being in a state of relaxation in the float tank helps such individuals de-stress, while inducing a deep sense of well-being. As the body floats in the water, the mind is completely free to explore the experience.

The individual’s body also undergoes physical changes. There is a significant reduction in the level of stress hormones, like adrenaline and cortisol, which is the body’s stress response. Magnesium sulphate is also known to increase the levels of endorphins and serotonin, which are the body’s natural pain relievers. Coupled with these outcomes is the fact that there is a significant drop in symptoms like gastrointestinal symptoms and hypertension.

Floatation therapy addresses other problems, ranging from magnesium deficiency to poor circulation. While this therapy is effective for most people, there are a few exceptions. Individuals suffering from psychotic disorders, cuts and scrapes, infections, active substance abuse, or refractory seizures should avoid the therapy. Ideally, the treatment should be done once or twice on weekly basis to get outstanding results.

About Solea Medical Spa & Beauty Lounge

Solea Medical Spa & Beauty Lounge is a holistic, medical spa and wellness centre that offers the most advanced spa treatments, including the Solea Floatation Therapy. A team of experienced professionals are committed to providing personalized treatment. The facility offers a wide range of treatments, including Botox, acupuncture, dermal fillers, infrared sauna, laser hair removal, and lifting endermolift. The med-aesthetic spa is open to clients from Mondays to Saturdays.

