Dental Care Clinic Updates Regarding Implant-Supported Bridges

The Art of Dentistry® announces an update regarding the use of implant-supported bridges to replace missing teeth in adults. Missing or damaged teeth are often the result of traumatic dental injuries, infections, fractures, decay, and congenital problems, including cleft palate. These conditions affect a person’s quality of life and limit the ability to function in daily activities, such as chewing, speaking, and smiling.

According to a spokesman, “People with missing or damaged teeth tend to have less confidence, which leads to a negative self-image. We can help restore their confidence and improve their self-esteem by providing high-quality treatment in a comfortable setting through implant-supported bridges.”

The benefits of dental implants over traditional methods of replacing missing teeth are many. Compared with dental bridges, there are no discomfort, embarrassment, or inconvenience. Regardless of the rate or intensity of use, dental implants remain firmly in place without the need for additional support. With these dental prosthetic devices, patients can enjoy improved oral health and increased well-being. The implants replace both the visible and root portions of the teeth. In addition, the implants have a natural appearance.

The first step to treatment is determining eligibility. The procedure begins once a dental patient is determined to be a good candidate for the implant. This necessitates inserting the posts into the jawbone and allowing them to securely bond. It may take up to six months for the bone and tissues surrounding the target area to heal. During this period, the patient may wear a temporary dental restoration.

After healing, the implant is attached to the posts and jawbone. Occasionally, a denturist will temporarily connect abutments to the posts to allow the gums to recover. This is followed by the implant-supported bridge. The prosthetic teeth are custom-made to look exactly like the patient’s real teeth. The bridges require little maintenance and can last a lifetime.

This procedure is completely safe. Any discomfort that patients experience can be controlled with local anaesthetics and sedatives, which are provided by the denturist. The treatment is suitable for most individuals. For best results, it is important to schedule treatment during periods when teeth are not exposed to injury or infection. The results are expected to be more positive when a patient has a healthy jawbone structure.

While the technique is considered minimally invasive. It is not exempt from surgical risks, which may include infection, weakening of neighbouring teeth, and pulp and nerve injury, to name a few. However, these complications are uncommon, especially if the operation is performed by a skilled and experienced denturist. In addition, they are simple to treat.

