RSD Bikes Announces 2022 Brand Ambassador Program Open for Applications

Mountain biking business, RSD Bikes announces the opening of its 2022 brand ambassador program for 2022, encouraging applications from enthusiasts from across Canada and the United States.

The RSD Bikes Brand Ambassador Program is aiming to build and strengthen a community of passionate lovers of mountain biking, underlined by the business’ core values and commitment to versatility and excellence in bike design and manufacturing.

Commenting on the announcement, a key spokesperson stated, ‘As anyone who knows RSD Bikes will tell you, our mission is to develop bikes that are versatile enough to be ridden anywhere, and we have been working on developing this for decades. Now, we want to look back at the community and join forces with individuals who are just as passionate about mountain biking and everything that goes into it. The Brand Ambassador program is our way of putting genuine and authentic content out there that truly represents what we stand for and what our community is about’.

From a strategic standpoint, RSD Bikes recognizes the key role brand ambassadors can play in solidifying their brand identity while also giving back to those who share their passion for mountain biking. In order to become a member, RSD bikes is seeking individuals with a followers base of at least 1,000 people on key social media platforms and who can demonstrate an active online presence. In return, successful applicants benefit from discounts to top shelf RSD products, including frames or bikes, as well as free promotional items which include everything from clothing to stickers. Discretionary compensation is also available and determined according to application strength.

‘Our main goal when creating this program was to ensure it is accessible to anyone who is vocal about their love for mountain biking. Normally, businesses like ours seek to engage the influencers with the highest reach and number of followers. We want to ensure we have the right people representing RSD Bikes who understand what the community is about, who are engaged and visible in their activities, and who can show the rest of the world the thrill of mountain biking’, the spokesperson concluded.

In order to apply, candidates are encouraged to send an email at info@rsdbikes.com, inclusive of relevant examples and ideas for promotion. Following a selection process, successful candidates will be contacted for an on boarding to ensure they are ready to begin their journey as brand ambassadors.

RSD Bikes was founded back in 2021, on a deep knowledge foundation that stems from over 25 years of mountain biking passion and experience. Based in Toronto and serving Canadian and American markets, RSD Bikes are providers and manufacturers of high-quality mountain bikes and associated products, such as frames or hangers. The business prides itself in their approach to customer experience, beyond just purchasing.

