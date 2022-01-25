ALP Heating Addresses Recent Furnace Installation Costs

ALP Heating, Inc. has released an updated industry-wide average for furnaces to help provide information to customers who are considering having a new heating system installed. With the frigid winter hitting many regions of the country hard, many are looking to protect their homes from the brutal temperatures that linger on. Installing a new furnace can help. However, one of the things homeowners need to consider when making that decision is how much it will cost.
Homeowners can choose from a variety of high-efficiency systems that can be installed relatively quickly and at a reasonable cost compared to other options. A spokesman for the company says, “The time will depend on the type of system and the amount of work that must be done to make the installation successful. In many cases, a new heating system can be installed in under a week and can save the homeowner thousands of dollars within the first year alone.”
Homeowners who want to upgrade a central heating system or look at more drastic measures can find a reliable and energy-efficient solution at ALP. Benefits of switching to a high-efficiency heating system include:
- Improved indoor air quality
- Lower heating costs
- Reduced home maintenance costs
- Reduced carbon footprint
- Reduced wear on HVAC equipment
The cost of purchasing a gas-powered heating system ranges from $650 to $3,000, which could total up to $8,000 when installation is included. A household with an electric furnace that needs to be converted to a gas furnace would be charged an additional $200 to $500. This may seem like a lot of money, but long-term savings can significantly offset those costs.
A new electric furnace costs between $700 and $1,100.That cost doesn’t include installing it, which is typically around $3,000. Oil furnaces start from $500 and skyrocket up to $2,500. Installation is an extra $3,000 to $5,000.A propane-powered furnace costs approximately $800 to $2,000, while installation fees range between $2,500 and $5,000.
The installation cost for furnaces depends on a variety of factors, including the brand, type, space, location, and labour. Some companies offer flexible installation plans that reduce the installation fee, while others may charge more based on the complexity of the job. Labour might cost anything from $75 to $100. When it comes to inspections, prices might range from $200 to $260.
ALP offers free quotes to customers who wish to find out the cost of installing current heating systems. The heating company helps customers make the best choice by saving time and energy by providing the information.
About ALP Heating
ALP Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc provides heating, air conditioning, and installation services for new and existing homes within and outside Vaughan, Ontario. Service areas include Richmond Hill, North York, Newmarket, Bradford, Aurora, to mention a few. There is a team of dedicated professionals working together to ensure the customer’s comfort and satisfaction from Mondays to Saturdays. Available services include air conditioning repair, fireplace installation, furnace repair, gas stove installation, and humidifiers installation.
Media Contact
Company Name: ALP Heating Ltd.
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 647-972-8714
City: Vaughan
State: Ontario
Country: Canada
Website: https://alpheating.ca/
