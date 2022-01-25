Heated Trucks Can Save Valentine's Day, Says Truckload Shipping Expert

Truckload shipping expert, RoadLINX is warning against additional pressures and issues associated with new restrictions and the aftermath of two years of a global pandemic. With fresh COVID-19 regulations in place in Canada as of January 2022, including a vaccine mandate for truckers going to and from the country, supply chains shortage are expected to impact a number of areas.

Commenting on this, a RoadLINX spokesperson said ‘We know everyone has gone into 2022 with a level of hope and optimism that we can return to normality. Unfortunately, we can see this is not the case at the moment. Production and distribution continue to be disrupted or delayed, and with important holidays coming up, such as Valentine’s Day, business owners both small and large need to shift their approach and find solutions to meet customer demand’.

The company has provided the floral industry as an example. ‘Valentine’s Day is indisputably the main holiday for florists and the fresh flower industry. Across Canada, particularly in places where the weather is harsh, the challenge is two-fold. On one hand, transportation shortages and delay are still impacting the supply chain, while on the other, temperatures below freezing pose additional changes when it comes to delivering the flowers’, the spokesperson further clarified.

As a solution, RoadLINX wants to draw attention to the importance of heated trucks in helping Canadian flower businesses not lag behind on supply and being able to serve their customers. ‘The majority of distributors do not have heated trucks which means in circumstances such as this one, flower businesses are facing an increased risk. Even if the shipment arrives somewhat on time, if the products have been compromised due to the weather or delays, the problem still persists. We have seen an increase in requests for heated truck services which is believed to be due to their capability to control temperatures for a wide range of products, including flowers’, the spokesperson concluded.

Temperature controlled transportation also benefits other industries that are typically associated with Valentine’s Day, such as the chocolate and sweets business, demonstrating the need for services to be deployed sooner rather than later. RoadLINX wants to encourage business owners to plan ahead to avoid disappointment and ensure the services they access are able to deliver at the right time and in the right manner.

About RoadLINX

As a top freight trucking and international shipping expert, RoadLINX provides safe, fast and cost-effective services for businesses across Canada. At the core of what they do sits an unwavering commitment to high-quality customer services and individualized transportation solutions that can meet any need. Boasting a wide range of trailers, trucks and specialty containers, the company prides itself in enabling a complete set of transportation services.

