CSG Electric Addresses Commercial Electric Inspection Costs

CSG Electric has provided an update on the costs associated with commercial electrical inspections to help property owners find cost-effective and convenient services. Electrical inspectors are trained to identify electrical problems that have the potential to lead to fires and other hazardous conditions. Electrical inspections are not only required by state and local codes, but also by utility companies and federal agencies. Inspection duties include, but are not limited to:

Conducting an inspection for non-compliant electrical components

Performing an overall electrical system assessment

Analysing electrical service levels and panels

Examining and testing light fixtures, safety switches, and outlets

Evaluating outdated or exposed wirings

Determining any potential electrical hazards

Hiring an inspector will have a direct impact on the inspection cost. CSG recommends choosing a contractor with experience in inspecting and working with specific electrical systems on residential and commercial properties. Other contributing factors include the size and scope of the property. Hence, owners are to review a contractor’s service and fee policies to ensure compliance with individual needs.

Ideally, the inspection routine should be once a year. Property owners can improve electric safety by doing so. Prices for inspections will vary based on property. For personal property, an electrical inspection can cost as little as $200 for a single-phase panel, and up to $3,000 for commercial large-scale electrical systems. Electrical inspections are also an important part of a construction project.

Proper electrical installations contribute to the safety and reliability of the property. Thus, all building systems must be properly planned to avoid any potential electrical hazards, especially fire hazards. A competent electrician can assist a property owner to detect and address faults in the building’s electrical system. This is in addition to the possibility of avoiding future repair expenses. Other advantages include:

Increasing operational efficiency and reducing utility costs

Protecting the health and safety of residents

Improving the physical quality of life for property owners

Preventing electronic system and appliance malfunctions

Electrical safety is a growing responsibility for property owners and contractors, and CSG Electric recognizes this fact. When unsure if electrical inspections are needed or not, such people can get customized recommendations based on specific needs.

According to a spokesman for the electric company, “Most electric safety problems are related to improper installations or improper maintenance of equipment.CSG Electric believes that every single property owner should make his or her property safe from electrical hazards. A licensed electrician should assess the property, conduct an inspection, and make recommendations. If the inspection finds non-compliant electrical components, they should be corrected.”

About CSG Electric

CSG Electric is a full-service provider of electrical services. The Ontario-based electrical company works to develop comprehensive plans for all its customers. Customers can expect affordable fees and a professional work ethic. A team of professional electrical inspectors are available Mondays to Saturdays.

The company offers residential and commercial services. These include electrical troubleshooting and maintenance, transformer and lighting installation, electric wiring and component upgrades, and installation of electrical equipment, circuit breakers, meter and switch replacements, and fire alarm and smoke detection equipment.

