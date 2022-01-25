Ambient Weather Social Media Contest Winner Becomes Weather Source for New England Town

Aspiring meteorologist, Jacob Klein, continues to push boundaries as a weather source after a compassionate consideration for the Ambient Weather social media contest.

Ambient Weather, a leader in the personal weather station market, has consistently been the go-to platform for weather enthusiasts. In an effort to support weather-minded enthusiasts, Ambient Weather organized a contest on social media. Jacob Klein was a late contestant who took part in the contest and found himself with an unexpected prize: an Ambient Weather Station to pursue his passion for meteorology.

Not long after the company announced the contest winners, Jacob became one of the most popular sources for weather in Northern and Southern Berkshire County. He even built a weather website for his community to follow. It turns out that Jacob had always wanted to be involved in meteorology but never thought it would happen so soon. Now he can’t get enough of forecasting and spreading awareness about current conditions and severe weather events with his Ambient Weather WS-2902C Weather Station.

“You can measure the wind, temperature, humidity, rainfall, UV rays, all kinds of things with it,” Jacob said about the weather station. “Am I missing anything? Because there’s a lot. Oh, it measures atmospheric pressure.“

Jacob Klein currently runs a website, berkshireweather.com, using the weather station Ambient Weather gifted him. “Just one day I woke up, and I wanted to be a meteorologist,” Jacob said. “It’s as simple as that.” The weather-minded teenager launched his website in August 2021, studying the weather and making forecasts, with twice-daily radio reports provided to users. Jacob hopes to one day become the director of the National Weather Service.

The initiative by Ambient Weather will undoubtedly go a long way in helping to bring the dreams of weather-minded enthusiasts and professionals to life, as demonstrated by the remarkable achievements of Jacob Klein.

For more information about Ambient Weather and the resources offered, visit – https://ambientweather.com/. Follow Ambient Weather on Instagram @ambientweather, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Nielsen-Kellerman:

Nielsen-Kellerman (NK) is the parent company for a family of measuring and monitoring technology brands focused on providing the accurate performance and weather data needed for safety, business success, research and defense, as well as athletic and recreational activities. NK specializes in building products that perform in the most challenging outdoor environments, from the water to the desert. NK’s largest division is the weather division, encompassing Kestrel® Weather and Environmental Meters, Ambient Weather® Stations and internet dashboards, and RainWise® Rain Gauges and PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems. NK also designs and builds NK Sports Performance electronics for rowing and paddling, Kestrel® Ballistics Meters and MagnetoSpeed(R) Shooting Accessories for long-range shooting, and Blue Ocean Rugged Megaphones for outdoor use. NK makes the majority of its products in the USA and is proud to be both a recognized leader in Lean Manufacturing and an award-winning top workplace.

For more information, visit www.nkhome.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ambient Weather

Contact Person: Jackie Heikel

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://ambientweather.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ambient Weather Social Media Contest Winner Becomes Weather Source for New England Town