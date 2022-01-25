Installing E-Track Correctly in Cargo Trailers Prevents Damage to Goods and Saves Space

Almost all cargo carriers, storage and warehousing businesses know the importance of installing e-track in shipment and storage containers. This is not a new technology but one that has been in use for decades. Toronto Trailers knows the importance of proper installation of e-track in cargo trailers as any failure can lead to product or goods damages.

E-track is the housing for lengthy rails of strong 12-gauge steel. Anchor points do support the various tie-down tools such as ratchet straps and other tie down accessories. E-tracks are installed generally inside cargo vans, dry vans, enclosed or semi-trailers. Customizability is a prominent feature of successful e-track installation.

Special screws are used to secure an e-track on the floors or walls of vans and trailers before hauling of goods or products starts. Cargo control equipment is easily stabilized with e-track, and multiple cargo control equipment can be secured simultaneously. Size of equipment does not matter as e-track can be used with either small or large cargo control equipment.

It is important to know that a good quality e-track installation must always be done, and most are as corrosion needs to be avoided. A galvanized finish ensures even more anti-corrosive properties. A cleaner powder-coated variety is also available. There are vertical and horizontal styles, and choice depends upon the products or goods being secured. Varieties of lengths also exist.

Although most cargo and freight services know the importance of e-track installation in trailers and vans many do not know how to install it properly. With that thought in mind, Toronto Trailers has devoted an entire section of their website to the step-by-step methods needed to ensure proper installation.

According to Toronto Trailers the process is not difficult. First, sizing of the e-track is important, as different sizes do exist. The wall or floor studs must then be located, and the locations should be marked, before installation begins. Toronto Trailers does suggest that some self-taping screws are best when using studs to install an e-track. Thick plywood floors might require drilling and ½ inch bolts with nuts and washers.

Cargo trailer e-track installation may do best with two rows on the sidewall, but installation in corners might not be necessary and if not, money can be saved as corner e-track installations are not used all the time usually.

Toronto Trailers have the installation of e-track successfully in cargo trailers down to a science with instructions that are short, sweet, in depth, and easy to follow on the company website. Whether a novice or someone familiar with e-track installation in cargo trailers and vans, the materials provided by Toronto Trailers is worth reading over and learning how to do this installation easily.

About Toronto Trailers

This company based in Toronto has been providing superior storage, warehousing, and transport of containers for years now to residents of the GTA and surrounding areas. To further serve the public and cargo industry, a guide to the proper installation of e-track in cargo trailers is now available on the website. There is also a form to comment on the guide, as well as a phone number, email, and other blog posts that are educational and industry specific although in language any reader can understand.

Media Contact

Company Name: Toronto Trailers Inc.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 416-477-5488

Address:6221 Hwy 7 unit 2, Woodbridge

City: Toronto

State: Ontario L4H 0K8

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.torontotrailers.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Installing E-Track Correctly in Cargo Trailers Prevents Damage to Goods and Saves Space