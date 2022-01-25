Missing or No Teeth at All Can Now be Remedied More Easily

Dentistry has come a long way in Canada in the past decade. Gone are the days when dentures or partial plates are the norm. Even when individuals have very few teeth left, or even no teeth, assistance is available at Dental Office Thornhill. Located in Thornhill, ON, of course, the newest technology called “Teeth in a Day All on 4” is a service that can restore anyone’s teeth to beauty and functionality, without the need for singular replacement of each tooth.

Led by a top cosmetic dentists and surgeons, the “Teeth in a Day All on Four” is performed by placing a set of 4 teeth on two anchor teeth if teeth exist. If no teeth exist, then an implanted anchor is placed in the gum with spacing that allows for four teeth to be attached at one time. Patients can have multiple placements depending upon need and the work can continue until a full mouth restoration occurs.

There is a great video to watch on the website of Dental Office Thornhill which easily explains the procedure. Age is not usually a barrier either unless the bone structure under the gum line is incapable of holding an implanted anchor due to deterioration of the bone. But most patients can receive at least some “Teeth in a Day All on Four” reconstructions.

Teeth affect not just the look of individuals and the social aspects of their lives, but also the health of individuals. Chewing ability is impaired by missing teeth and nutrition is highly impacted. It is therefore imperative that anyone suffering from tooth loss whether front teeth, canines, or molars, do investigate this newest less intrusive procedure for replacement.

As one young client exclaimed, “I lost several front teeth and some back teeth in a car accident. The accident was bad enough, but I am only 27 and living with a terrible mouthful of teeth was unacceptable. I made two trips to Dental Office Thornhill for two placements of teeth, and now once again have my confident and chewing ability restored. I am so happy with the outcome I recommend this dental office to everyone I know that needs implantation work.”

Office hours are extensive even including Sundays by appointment, and of course Saturday hours as convenience for patients is also a goal of Dental Office Thornhill. The atmosphere is friendly and relaxed, and the staff treats patients like family. There really is no reason now for anyone in the GTA and surrounding area to try and cope with tooth loss of any kind.

An entire page of the website is devoted to book appointments online which does lead to even more convenience for patients.

About Dental Office Thornhill

In practice for many years In Thornhill, ON, this dental practice specializes in cosmetic dentistry using the newest technologies and procedures. All patients in the GTA or surrounding areas are welcomed. The “Teeth in a Day All on 4” is applied to perfection and can restore almost anyone’s missing teeth and improve their dental health. Appointments are easy to book via phone, email, or an online form. Hours are extensive with even Sunday appointments possible.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dental Office Thornhill

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 647-496-6333

Address:1137 Centre St Suite 302

City: Thornhill

State: Ontario L4J 3M6

Country: Canada

Website: https://thornhilldental.ca/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Missing or No Teeth at All Can Now be Remedied More Easily