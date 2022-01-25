SAAVI Update Their B2B Ordering App With New Features

The SAAVI team is reiterating their commitment to helping businesses grow by creating innovative ways for their customers to place order as the company recently released SAAVI’s latest version 6.5. The mobile app has become increasingly popular as the go-to B2B ordering solution, with features that have endeared it to different categories of users across industries.
Technological advancements continue to enhance service delivery by businesses, amidst the continuous emergence of new solutions. Unfortunately, thousands of businesses across the globe still struggle to harness tech-driven solutions to enhance productivity and ensure customer satisfaction. While the case is not particularly different in the retail industry, SAAVI has done extremely well in easing the process of placing order through a user-friendly ordering and delivery automation platform.
SAAVI offers a wide range of solutions for food ordering, delivery management, wholesales, seafood ordering, and butchers ordering. The company also offers products for Customer Ordering, Sales Rep Ordering, Delivery Driver Signatures, B2B and B2C Ordering, and Warehouse Picking/Packing, with the mobile app making all the services easily accessible to clients as well as different plans and packages to meet the needs of every business.
Features of the B2B Ordering App mobile app that makes it a must-have for forward-thinking businesses include live delivery vehicle tracking, Advanced Sales Rep feature with iPad and Android Tablet Support, Barcode Scanning, and credit card payment support for improved cashflow. Other benefits of the app and solution offered by SAAVI include access to analytic reports as well as cart abandonment statistics, customer app penetration, re-ordering data, and EDI integration with existing ERP to other customer or supplier ERP systems.
In line with the goal of delivering the possible best experience to businesses and their stakeholders, SAAVI offers unlimited hosting, proactive AWS server management, and full software maintenance for every package, with fanatical responsive technical support around the clock, all days of the week.
The SAAVI mobile app is currently available on the App Store and Google Play.
For more information about the app and other resources offered by SAAVI Limited, visit – https://www.saavi.com.au/.
About SAAVI
SAAVI ranks as the largest white-label ordering automation in Australia, pioneering mobile ordering automation since 2011. Described as the most beautiful and efficient way for customers and sales reps to place orders, the company’s platform is designed to help all businesses, irrespective of the size, to enhance the ordering process for their clients.
Media Contact
Company Name: SAAVI Limited
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1300 303 360
Address:710 Collins Street, Docklands
City: Melbourne
State: VIC 3008
Country: Australia
Website: saavi.com.au
