Building Character to Join the Annual Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo for 2022 by Sharonville Convention Center

Every year, Sharonville Convention Center hosts the event to showcase the latest trends in design and product offering by remodeling and building experts in Cincinnati

Leading Cincinnati Outdoor Living Contractor, Building Character LLC will be participating in the Annual Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo by Sharonville Convention Center. The event which takes place every January is scheduled to hold on January 21-23 and 28-30, 2022. Building Character, LLC will be joining other remodeling and building experts in the community to commemorate the expo.

The Annual Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo is a comprehensive two-weekend expo filled with innovative displays showcasing the latest trends in design and product offerings. In addition to exploring the highest quality displays, homeowners in Cincinnati will have the opportunity to talk directly with local experts and get the advice they need to help them with their home improvement projects.

During the expo, homeowners can ask questions and learn how to execute projects to update and maintain their homes. The show includes, but is not limited to, kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, and exterior products, and the latest landscaping options. It is the gathering of the best companies in Cincinnati and the experience promises to be utopian.

Building Character’s owners, Jared and Jennifer Riddell look forward to being at the expo and sharing their excitement about it. “For close to three decades, we have provided the most updated outdoor living designs, materials, and customer service in the industry,” explained Jared Riddell. “We enjoy what we do at Building Character and we desire to share our experience with participants at the Remodeling Expo. It promises to be a great time out and we welcome Cincinnati homeowners.”

Through their company, Jared and Jennifer have helped customers create amazing outdoor living memories with friends and family. Whether it is for entertaining clients, friends, or family, the duo ensures they deliver gorgeous outdoor living spaces which bring tranquility and spark conversations. With over 400 verified online reviews, Building Character is undoubtedly the go-to company for outdoor living contracts.

For more information, please visit www.buildingcharactercincy.com/outdoor-living-spaces-cincinnati/. To learn more about the Remodeling Expo by Sharonville Convention Center and how to participate, log on to www.homeshowcenter.com/overview/cincinnati.

About Building Character, LLC

Building Character, LLC was founded by Jared and Jennifer Riddell as an outdoor living company providing outdoor living designs, materials, and customer service in Cincinnati. With 28 years of experience in servicing the community and helping customers create amazing outdoor living memories with friends and family, Building Character has become a leader in the industry bagging over 400 verified reviews.

