Barry Gabster, CEO of InitiateU, Announces Opening of Advertising Agency and Direct Mail Initiative

Barry and team create business-changing content and are ready to serve all clients in the mortgage lending industry

InitiateU CEO Barry Gabster is pleased to announce the opening of his all-new agency and direct mail initiative in the mortgage lending space.

In just the past year, InitiateU has grown from $800,000 to $8.5 million; distributing over two million mailers each month. With a focus on direct mail, the company has grown solely through word-of-mouth marketing. Gabster prides himself on bridging strategy and execution, delivering results, and exceeding client expectations.

It has long been believed that using direct mail as a marketing channel was inefficient, but in 2020 it saw the highest average response rate since 2003. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lifestyle shift and, as a result, direct mailers should now be considered in all marketing efforts.

“My thing is giving proper expectations, under-promising and over-delivering. The biggest issue we have with agencies is people working for one check, people overselling for that check and not building a plan for their clients,” said Gabster. “I have always wanted to give my clients a REAL answer when they asked me what they would get if they gave me ‘X’. I think my difference is I actually come close to my expectations and my clients appreciate my honesty and that makes it easier for them to build a business plan they can build and scale their business from.”

With over eight years of integrated direct response and marketing solutions, Gabster brings his creative execution and forward-thinking approach to producing profitable results. Direct mail equals more eyes in brand strategy. Scheduling a consultation will present clients with Gabster’s trademark, ‘Road Map To Success’.

About Barry Gabster

Barry Gabster, the founder and CEO of InitiateU, is revolutionizing the advertising game. InitiateU has worked with up to 82 clients per month, mailing over 2 million mailers in one month, skyrocketing their sales from $800k to $8.5 million in gross sales in just one year.

