Guidepoint Systems Delivers Solution To Auto Dealers And Vehicle Owners Impacted By 3G Sunsetting Issue

DETROIT, Mich. – Jan 25, 2022 – Guidepoint Systems, a 20+ year global provider of vehicle telematics and Software as a Service (SaaS) for automotive OEMs, new and pre-owned vehicle dealerships, rental agencies and commercial fleet managers, announced today it has taken steps to ensure a continuation of telematic services for vehicle owners who will lose service due to the sunsetting of 3G wireless networks.
On February 22, 2022, AT&T will be the first telecommunications company in the United States to discontinue operation of its 3G wireless service, effectively terminating functionality for older mobile transmission devices that are not compatible with 4G LTE or 5G technologies. Two other leading telecommunications companies, Verizon and T-Mobile, also have plans to discontinue their 3G networks later this year.
“This is a technology challenge that Guidepoint Systems is currently resolving for our corporate and government customers in the US and around the world,” said company CEO, Samuel Spencer. “And because we planned for this wireless service issue, we overcame supply chain challenges and stockpiled LTE 4G devices ranging from simple 2-wire to OBD and everything in between. Our OBD devices can be easily installed in almost any vehicle to replace the older 3G devices.”
Guidepoint Systems has been a telematics industry pioneer since its founding 1999.The company started as an aftermarket supplier of GPS tracking and stolen vehicle recovery solutions. Today, Guidepoint specializes in collecting vehicle, driver and environmental data that can be optimized by customers in a variety of applications including asset-management services for auto dealers, rental agencies, fleet managers and OEMs seeking real time data that can save time and reduce financial risk.
Guidepoint has business partnerships with auto dealer groups across the nation, and its devices and services are utilized by several OEMs including Stellantis, Volkswagen/Dealerware, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Ford, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and several other companies.
“As a tech innovation company, we feel it’s our responsibility to meet our customers’ needs, whether they be manufacturers, dealers, rental car companies, fleet managers or vehicle owners, regardless of regulatory or industry changes,” said Spencer. “This wireless network transition will be a big service challenge for some of those customers – but Guidepoint Systems has the hardware and software knowledge to solve their service issue.”
Auto dealers, vehicle owners, fleet managers and customers who have soon-to-be obsolete 3G devices should first contact their vehicle telematics provider to determine what actions are necessary to maintain their service. If the provider is not able or willing to upgrade their device before the February 22, 2022 deadline, Guidepoint Systems has a solution for those dealers and vehicle owners. You can email our dedicated support team at 3gsupport@guidepointsystems.com.
Guidepoint Systems is a U.S.-based company with administrative offices in Detroit, MI and Toledo, OH. Its 24/7/365 customer call centers are based in Fort Worth, TX and Guadalajara, Mexico.
About Guidepoint
Guidepoint Systems is a leading supplier of vehicle telematics solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealerships, commercial fleet managers, rental car companies and individual vehicle owners. In addition to its innovative hardware and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, Guidepoint operates fully staffed 24/7/365 call centers in the U.S. and Mexico to provide services directly with vehicle owners, dealerships and fleet managers. To learn more about how automotive OEMs and vehicle dealerships can use Guidepoint, contact the company by calling (877) 477-3463 or visiting Guidepointsystems.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Dye Communications
Contact Person: Tim Dye
Email: Send Email
Phone: (616) 745-6329
Country: United States
Website: http://dyecommunications.com/
