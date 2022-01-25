Refresh and restore a healthy lifestyle with Amethyst crystals from Ereada

Ereada is among the top-rated companies in making various high-quality mats from natural Amethyst. The Amethysts used in Ereada mats are entirely natural and certified. Ereada offers products at the most affordable prices to promote a healthy lifestyle, comfort, and wellness.

USA – Ereada is one of the most sought-after companies producing high-quality mats in the USA. These mats are different from other traditional mats because of 100% genuine amethysts. The company offer products at competitive prices. These products include, powered, non-powered bed mats, mat covers, pads, carpets, pillow covers, shoe insoles, and other items.

Ereada’s has four premium mats playing a vital role in improving people’s lives. These mats include “Classic Brown Amethyst mats”, “Gray Amethyst mats”, Multifunctional Purple mats”, “Ereada Gemstone mats.“ The mats from the company lined with natural gemstones are used for yoga, wellness, massage, and general well-being.

The company’s highly-recommended mats benefit in crystal rays, magnetism, red light photon, and fir heat. Ereada’s strategy is to bring all the benefits of traditional Korean health comfort techniques and current western technologies in a single application.

All the luxury products from Ereada are long-lasting and durable, with a defect rate of less than 1% and a one-year warranty. Purple and Gray collections come with a one-year warranty and free shipping. Classic Brown Ereada Amethyst mats have the most extended 2-year warranty for home and professional use.

One spokesperson, Andrey Kipor says, “Ereada mats estimated life is more than ten years. Our products are very durable as they are built with industrial-grade materials such as the most expensive and reliable low EMF twisted Titanium. Our main target is 100% customer satisfaction. Ereada provides a risk-free purchase policy.”

About Ereada:

Ereada a specialized company for Amethyst products. The company creates mixed Gemstone carpets with various combinations of Natural Semi-Precious Crystals. Ereada’s business approach is based on honesty and transparency. All the iconic products from Ereada energize the atmosphere to feel inspired, joyful, and more relaxing. The company strives to give the customers a tranquil environment to meditate and relax.

Media Contact

