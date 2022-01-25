MediCrystal brings unique multilayered mattresses with natural certified crystals for a healthy lifestyle

Wyoming, USA – MediCrystal is a company based in the USA providing high quality and long-lasting products of crystal healing. The company makes long-lasting mats using 100% natural, certified crystals and jewels. MediCrystal manufactures various products such as high-quality mattresses, mats, cushions, pads, vests, and belly belts. With the help of these unmatchable products, customers can eliminate stress and enjoy a higher quality of life.
Infrared Heating mat from MediCrystalcomes in eight various types including, “Classic Amethyst Mats”, “Classic Amethyst Tourmaline Mats”, “ThermoGem 3-Gems Bio-Stimulation Mats”. The mats help to relieve the tiredness of a long hectic day.
MediCrystal combines the benefits of the significant natural components of Earth, Sun, Magnetism, Light, Mountains, Crystals, Air and Water, right in the heart of modern civilization. MediCrystal’s most loved products come with risk-free purchases and a 45-days return policy. These products are Pillows with natural crystal, FIR far infrared, flexible far-infrared pads, FIR pemf photon red light and more.
The CEO and Founder of MediCrystal, Andrey, says, “We make high-quality mats affordable for everyone and protected with a genuine warranty, risk-free purchase, and lifetime trade-in policies. We do not have resellers; we sell our products directly to customers to ensure authenticity. Our primary target is to have happy customers. I hope our luxury products will help you to relieve pain and discomfort.
About MediCrystal:
MediCrystal combines the six primary components of natural powers in one application to multiply the advantages. The company was founded in 2015 and has grown to become the world’s most known brand of heated stone products, assisting people in discovering their way to a healthy life. Keeping in mind customer satisfaction, MediCrystal replaces the products within a few days in case of any problem.
Media Contact
Company Name: MediCrystal LLC
Contact Person: Andrey Kipor
Email: Send Email
Phone: (800) 362-2088
Country: United States
Website: https://medicrystal.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.